- Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has ushered in a new era of crypto and NFT integration on the social media platform.
- Twitter announced the beta test of NFT tweet tiles alongside Musk’s $41.39 billion takeover.
- Select users are testing the feature in tandem with Magic Eden, Rarible, Dapper Labs and Jump.trade marketplaces on different blockchain protocols.
Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla began his takeover of the social media giant and the platform started testing exciting new NFT features. Twitter rolled out NFT trading integration as a beta test for a select group of users.
Also read: Cardano price: Key ADA dynamics to watch out as Ethereum-killer climbs higher
Elon Musk’s Twitter now powers NFT trade through new rollout
Elon Musk completed his $41.39 billion acquisition of Twitter and the social media platform rolled out an NFT-trading feature. Twitter announced that it will let users buy, sell and display NFTs directly through tweets in partnership with four key marketplaces: Magic Eden, Rarible, Dapper Labs and Jump.trade.
The integration is called NFT Tweet Tiles and it displays the artwork of an NFT in a panel within a tweet. A button is included, through which users click through to the marketplace listing. Four specific marketplaces are integrated as partners for the beta test. Creator of the Flow blockchain, Sports-focused Jump.trade and top NFT marketplace platforms Rarible and Magic Eden are actively involved in testing the integration.
The marketplaces involved in Elon Musk’s Twitter rollout are hosted on several different blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, Flow, Polygon, Tezos and Immutable X. A Twitter representative told Decrypt that the “feature is currently being tested with select Twitter users across iOS and web.”
Users who are included in the test will see the NFT Tweet Tile integration and unlike popular belief, a premium subscription is not required to use the feature.
Twitter has supported crypto and NFTs since 2021, through the integration of Bitcoin and Ethereum for tipping content creators on the platform and support for verified NFT profile pictures. It is important to note that only Ethereum NFTs are supported as of now by the social media platform.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.
The domino effect makes Algorand price tumble, and there is nothing bulls can do about it
Algorand (ALGO) price action is taking a beating of almost 5% in just one and a half trading days. Luckily for the cryptocurrencies, it was up 7% before, which still means it is likely to make a marginal profit for the week, making it not a lost cause.
This is the biggest pain point for Bitcoin and Ethereum in the current cycle
According to data from crypto options and futures exchange Deribit, on October 28, a larger-than-average $2.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options are set to expire.
Rishi Sunak wants to seize crypto opportunities, lawmaker committee approves stablecoin rules
UK lawmakers agreed on new rules for stablecoins on October 27, as the government promises to consult on crypto regulations soon. Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister stated that he wants to make the UK a cryptocurrency hub.
Bitcoin: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.