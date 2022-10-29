Cardano developers announced a new release for Hydra, ADA’s layer-2 scalability solution.

Ethereum-killer Cardano recovered from its decline on October 26 and yielded 16% gains for ADA holders over the past week.

Analysts believe Cardano is likely to continue its rally and hit the $0.431 level if the altcoin sustains its uptrend.

Cardano blockchain’s solution for scalability, Hydra received a fresh update in a new prerelease version. The Ethereum-killer recovered its losses from past week and analysts revealed a bullish outlook on Cardano.

Hydra receives new release from Cardano developers

Cardano’s scalability solution Hydra received a new update Hydra 0.8.0, from ADA developers. Sebastian Nagel, Hydra’s lead developer shared a GitHub release introducing several changes to the API, fixed bugs in the Hydra-node and improved the overall experience.

Several improvements have been made to Cardano’s layer-2 scalability solution. Developers have devised a mechanism to compute transaction costs as “min fee” and report them in the transaction cost benchmark.

Cardano recovered from its steep decline on October 26

Ethereum’s competitor Cardano witnessed a steep decline on October 26 amidst market-wide drop in crypto and S&P 500. Over the past week, Cardano yielded 16% gains to holders and made a comeback above the $0.38 level.

Bob Mason, a leading crypto analyst has identified $0.41 as the next key level of resistance for Cardano price in its uptrend. The analyst believes that a breakout past $0.41 would signal a continuation of the bullish uptrend. Cardano would need the support of the broader market for continuation of its climb towards the $0.431 target.

Mason argues that in the event of an extended rally, Cardano price is likely to hit second major resistance at $0.431 and the third major resistance level at $0.464.

ADA/USD price chart

Mason believes that a bullish crossover of the 50-day EMA through the 100-day EMA would signal a move from resistance at $0.418 to the next major resistance at $0.431. However, a decline through the 200-day EMA at $0.398 could result in a trend reversal and a drop to the $0.385 level.