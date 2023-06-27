New evidence suggests SEC's common enterprise claim against Ripple doesn't hold, John Deaton says

Share:

Pro XRP attorney John Deaton found a developer of the XRPLedger who received no financial assistance from Ripple.

Former developer Jaskaran Kambo filed an amicus brief in support of Ripple, a testimony that could refute SEC's common enterprise theory.

Deaton said Judge Torres could address the issue of secondary sales of XRP.

John Deaton, an XRP proponent and founder of Crypto-Law US, identified a developer of the XRPLedger who didn’t receive any funds from the payment firm, a case that could help Ripple defend itself in the lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Jaskaran Kambo, founder and CEO of cryptocurrency payment app SpendTheBits (STB) and one of XRPLedger developers, allegedly did not have any formal contract with Ripple.

Kambo’s case, outlined in an amicus brief filing in the Ripple case, has the potential to refute the SEC’s claim that Ripple acted as a “common enterprise” when developìng XRP, Deaton said. These developments are bullish for XRP holders and Ripple in the long term.

Also read: US SEC likely to approve spot Bitcoin ETFs, catalyzing marketwide recovery in crypto

XRPLedger developer files amicus brief, supports Ripple

Pro Ripple attorney John Deaton connected with a developer of the XRPLedger, Jaskaran Kambo, associated with the SpendTheBits project. Deaton claims that this developer did not receive any financial assistance from Ripple. The Pro-Ripple attorney says that this fact weakens the SEC’s allegations against Ripple.

I believe [Kambo’s case] is the best example demonstrating the inherent flaw in the SEC’s theory Deaton said on a Twitter message.

The SEC accused Ripple of “common enterprise,” meaning the fortunes of the investors are tied to the person offering the investment. This argument is likely flawed if the Kambo’s case is considered by Judge Analisa Torres, who presides the SEC’s case against Ripple. Moreover, Deaton said it is likely that the judge Torres considers XRP’s secondary market transactions.

I found SpendTheBits when I was looking for developers on the #XRPL who had not received a dime or any assistance from @Ripple. In fact, I believe Ripple, @bgarlinghouse and @chrislarsensf were completely unaware of @Jay_SpendDBits and his STB app. STB filed an amicus brief in… https://t.co/GUM6kkDXzU — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) June 27, 2023

SpendTheBits has filed an amicus brief in the Ripple case, strengthening the payment giant’s defense against the US financial regulator. Deaton considers Jaskaran Kambo and the SpendTheBits project as the best example that demonstrates the flaw in SEC’s theory against Ripple and its executives.

SEC vs. Ripple case and how the new development matters

The SEC brought a lawsuit against Ripple and its executives, alleging the payment giant of the sale of unregistered securities. The SEC’s allegations against Ripple include a theory of common enterprise. The new developments could support Ripple in fighting the SEC’s allegations.

To find out more about the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple, check this.