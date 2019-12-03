- The new law has removed the separation requirement which was present in the earlier version.
- German banks have experience in safeguarding the client’s assets, claims the German Bankers Association (BdB).
The European Union has recently proposed a new bill on the fourth Money Laundering Directive which will allow European banks to hold and sell Bitcoin. The bill is expected to come into effect in 2020. Earlier, banking institutions were not allowed to hold or offer any form of digital assets. The German Bundestag recently passed its own bill to implement it. However, further approval is required before the law can be enforced.
The new draft law has cast aside the separation requirement which was present in the first version. As per the separation requirement, the holding of Bitcoin and other digital assets should not originate from the same legal entity as other banking transactions. The banks had to rely on external service providers who offer an appropriate custody service.
With the new law implementation, banks in Germany will now be able to offer cryptocurrencies to their customers. They will also provide shares or securities in online banking. The industry experts have widely accepted and applauded the decision. Sven Hildebrandt, head of the consulting firm DLC, states:
Germany is well on its way to crypto heaven. The German legislator is playing a pioneering role in the regulation of crypto custodians.
The German Bankers Association (BdB) reported that the banks have ample experience in safeguarding the client’s assets. Besides, banks have been regularly monitored by the Financial Supervisory Authority and are under constant observation. However, few critics believe that the banks may vigorously advertise cryptocurrencies. Financial expert Niels Nauhauser explains:
Basically, banks sell a wide variety of financial products if the commission is right. If they are allowed to sell cryptocurrencies and store them for a fee, there is a risk that they will sell their customers assets with a total risk of loss without them knowing what they are getting into.
According to the economist Fabio de Masi, the banks have been eyeing this opportunity to delve into this lucrative business. He further stated that the bank should have enough information on cryptocurrencies to avert possible risks. He said:
The banks are hot on profits from crypto transactions. But financial consumer protection must not be undermined.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD at cross-cross with two crucial channels, what to expect?
Bitcoin price has a minor bullish bias on Tuesday and towards the end of the Asian session. The volatility on the market is high while Bitcoin is trading at $7,364. The largest crypto in the world has adjusted from an opening value of $7,306 and also touched $7,412 to the upside.
XRP/USD why $0.2250 and $0.2350 hurdles must come down?
Ripple is the most bullish cryptocurrency among the top three. The price has corrected upwards 1% on Tuesday towards the end of the Asian session. Bitcoin is trading 0.37% higher and not far from Ethereum’s 0.32%.
BCH/USD facing dire resistance at $220
Bitcoin Cash feeble bullish advances keep falling short of $220 crucial hurdle. The recent significant recovery from lows around $191 came close to $230 but the bears trimmed the accrued gains, testing the support at $210.
ETH/USD short bearish bias delays long term wedge pattern breakout
Ethereum, like the other top cryptocurrencies is trading slightly higher from its opening value on Tuesday. Recovery has not been easy especially with the drab price action across the last weekend session.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.