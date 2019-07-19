NEO price analysis: NEO/USD spikes by 20% following cross-chain interoperability protocol development partnership with Ontology

- NEO/USD went up from $10.80 to $13 this Thursday.
- The two companies believe that the partnership will lay the “foundation for the next-gen internet.”
NEO spiked up by a staggering 20%, going up from $10.80 to $13, this Thursday. The price was buoyed by the announcement of the partnership between NEO and Ontology of a new joint initiative to develop an interoperable cross-chain protocol. The two companies believe that the partnership will lay the “foundation for the next-gen internet.”
NEO co-founder Da Hongfei told NEO News Today:
“As part of our goal of realizing a smart economy, we are committed to fostering collaboration and inclusiveness. Through NEO’s partnership with Ontology, we are advancing towards the goal of becoming a part of a global and open ecosystem by being interoperable with any and all major blockchains. In a way, you could imagine the partnership as a free trade agreement between countries, one that will benefit all participating parties.”
Li Jun, Ontology founder, echoed Da’s sentiments saying:
“By building an open and global cross-chain system, NEO and Ontology will promote cross-chain value exchange as well as business collaboration to establish the foundational infrastructure for next-gen Internet.”
NEO/USD daily chart
This Friday, the price of NEO/USD has gone done a little bit to $12.90. Thursday’s price movement broke past the resistance offered by the 200-day simple moving average. The Elliot oscillator also had a bullish session after 16 straight bearish sessions. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows that bearish momentum is decreasing. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator bounced up form the oversold zone and is trending around the neutral area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD consolidates gains after a bout of volatility - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has grown by over 8% in recent 24 hours to trade at $10,500 by the time of writing. The first digital cryptocurrency has been range-bound during early Asian hours, consolidating gains of the previous session.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD spikes by 20%
NEO spiked up by a staggering 20%, going up from $10.80 to $13, this Thursday. The price was buoyed by the announcement of the partnership between NEO and Ontology of a new joint initiative to develop an interoperable cross-chain protocol. The two companies believe that the partnership will ...
Binance to give away $800,000 in Stellar (XLM)
After the discovery, Binance decided to share the rewards to the community. It is worth noting that Binance has an established practice of distributing staking rewards.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD hovers above $220; upside capped at $230
Ethereum momentum hit a snag at $230 following the impressive recovery witnessed yesterday from the support at $205. ETH/USD has spent most of this week’s trading sessions battling to shake off the selling pressure.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.