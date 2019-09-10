NEO developers announced new products that would be included in NEO 3.0 update.

NEO/USD stays unchanged at $9.20 during early Asian hours.



NEO developers presented three new products during the NEO Community Assembly conference: the developer framework NEO • ONE, the distributed file system NeoFS, and NEO Blockchain Toolkit.

The products will be integrated into a new major protocol update NEO 3.0. The update will improve scalability, functionality and user experience of the network, expand the capabilities of developers and attract corporate clients to the blockchain.

The framework NEO • ONE aims to optimize coding and testing for decentralized applications (dApps).

NeoFS is a decentralized storage system with enhanced privacy, security, resiliency, scalability and performance features.

The NEO Blockchain Toolkit for .NET and NEO Express will provide developers with access to a set of tools for creating smart contracts using Microsoft Visual Studio products.

“Since our founding in 2014, NEO has continuously sought to translate vision into reality by driving innovation in partnership with our developers. To reflect this spirit of innovation, we convened our very first NEO Community Assembly to celebrate our product launch while fostering collaboration amongst our ecosystem. By coming together, we look forward to empowering our developers to realize enterprise-grade blockchain innovations and create the foundation for next-gen Internet,” Da Hongfei, Founder of NEO, said commenting NEO 3.0.

NEO developers are building a "smart economy" based on three key components: digital assets, smart contracts and digital identification. Meanwhile, the timing of NEO 3.0 launch is still unknown - it may take another 2-3 years to finish the update.

Several projects including VeChain, PlatON, Bytom, Conflux, TomoChain and Ontology participated in the conference. The teams discussed blockchain development in China and the regulators’ approach towards the industry.

At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at $9.09, mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours. The coin takes the 20th place in the global cryptocurrency rating with the current market value of $650 million.

