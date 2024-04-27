Nearly $450 million worth of tokens unlock to look forward to this weekend and into next week

Yield Guild Games and SingularityNET have small volumes of cliff unlocks this weekend, setting the tone for next week.

MEME, DYDX, OP, PRIME, SUI, and ENA tokens worth millions are due for cliff unlocks next week.

Token holders should brace for volatility as unlocks are typical bearish catalysts.

Data according to TokenUnlocks app shows that several projects are lining up to increase their circulating supplies starting this weekend and into the coming week.

Crypto token unlocks are events that influence prices of cryptocurrencies. Typically an unlock increases the volume of assets in circulation, contributing to the selling pressure.

MEME, DYDX, OP: High value tokens unlocks to watch

Memecoin (MEME)

Over 5.31 billion MEME tokens worth $155.98 million to be unlocked on May 3, comprising 31.97% of the circulating supply, this will be cliff unlock event. The tokens will go towards a community airdrop, advisory, and to investors.

The network is also running a linear unlocks, with 49.47 million MEME tokens worth $1.45 million lined up for daily unlocking beginning May 3.

dYdX (DYDX)

The dYdX ecosystem also has an unlock event lined up for May 1, where 33.33 million DYDX tokens worth $73.33 million will be unlocked. Accounting for 10.72% of the circulating supply, these tokens will be issued to founders, employees, future employees, advisors, and consultants.

Optimism (OP)

Ethereum Layer-2 (L2) network Optimism is also on the line up with a $58.47 million worth unlock, where 24.16 million OP tokens will be issued to core contributors and investors on April 29.

Echelon Prime (PRIME)

On April 30, the Echelon Prime network will unlock 1.66 million PRIME tokens worth $30.03 million and comprising 4.43% of the circulating supply.

Sui (SUI)

On the same day, Sui ecosystem will be allocating 4 million SUI tokens worth $4.88 million as the Manta Network unleashes 1.87 MANTA tokens worth $3.40 million.

Next week token unlocks

Ethena (ENA)

The Sensational Ethena will also unlock 53.60 ENA tokens worth $46.71 million and making, composed of 3.76% of the tokens in circulation.

Token unlocks this weekend

Yield Guild Games (YGG)

The Yield Guild Games ecosystem will unlock 16.69 million YGG tokens worth $15.12 million this Saturday, April 27, making up for 4.57% of the circulating supply. Recipients will be the community, investors, the treasury and founders.

SingularityNET (AGIX)

On Sunday, April 28, AI crypto ecosystem SingularityNET will see 8.84 million AGIX tokens unlocked. The tokens, worth $8.32 million, will comprise 0.69% of the tokens in circulation. The tokens will be issued toward the AGIX-ADA utility.