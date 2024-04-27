Nearly $450 million worth of tokens unlock to look forward to this weekend and into next week

- Yield Guild Games and SingularityNET have small volumes of cliff unlocks this weekend, setting the tone for next week.
- MEME, DYDX, OP, PRIME, SUI, and ENA tokens worth millions are due for cliff unlocks next week.
- Token holders should brace for volatility as unlocks are typical bearish catalysts.
Data according to TokenUnlocks app shows that several projects are lining up to increase their circulating supplies starting this weekend and into the coming week.
Crypto token unlocks are events that influence prices of cryptocurrencies. Typically an unlock increases the volume of assets in circulation, contributing to the selling pressure.
Also Read: Expect more from altcoins with BTC stuck in range trade
MEME, DYDX, OP: High value tokens unlocks to watch
- Memecoin (MEME)
Over 5.31 billion MEME tokens worth $155.98 million to be unlocked on May 3, comprising 31.97% of the circulating supply, this will be cliff unlock event. The tokens will go towards a community airdrop, advisory, and to investors.
The network is also running a linear unlocks, with 49.47 million MEME tokens worth $1.45 million lined up for daily unlocking beginning May 3.
- dYdX (DYDX)
The dYdX ecosystem also has an unlock event lined up for May 1, where 33.33 million DYDX tokens worth $73.33 million will be unlocked. Accounting for 10.72% of the circulating supply, these tokens will be issued to founders, employees, future employees, advisors, and consultants.
- Optimism (OP)
Ethereum Layer-2 (L2) network Optimism is also on the line up with a $58.47 million worth unlock, where 24.16 million OP tokens will be issued to core contributors and investors on April 29.
- Echelon Prime (PRIME)
On April 30, the Echelon Prime network will unlock 1.66 million PRIME tokens worth $30.03 million and comprising 4.43% of the circulating supply.
- Sui (SUI)
On the same day, Sui ecosystem will be allocating 4 million SUI tokens worth $4.88 million as the Manta Network unleashes 1.87 MANTA tokens worth $3.40 million.
Next week token unlocks
- Ethena (ENA)
The Sensational Ethena will also unlock 53.60 ENA tokens worth $46.71 million and making, composed of 3.76% of the tokens in circulation.
Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol on Ethereum, leveraging delta-hedged Ethereum and Bitcoin collateral to offer a stable, crypto-native currency and yield-generating 'Internet Bond'.— Token Unlocks (@Token_Unlocks) April 26, 2024
TokenUnlocks is now tracking@ethena_labs
( $ENA )
Link : https://t.co/AoqWF0DR0f pic.twitter.com/bxzVlSnhzC
Token unlocks this weekend
- Yield Guild Games (YGG)
The Yield Guild Games ecosystem will unlock 16.69 million YGG tokens worth $15.12 million this Saturday, April 27, making up for 4.57% of the circulating supply. Recipients will be the community, investors, the treasury and founders.
- SingularityNET (AGIX)
On Sunday, April 28, AI crypto ecosystem SingularityNET will see 8.84 million AGIX tokens unlocked. The tokens, worth $8.32 million, will comprise 0.69% of the tokens in circulation. The tokens will be issued toward the AGIX-ADA utility.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
TRON gains 10% in 2024, supply of stablecoins reaches over $50 billion in Q1
TRON, a blockchain-based digital platform, has seen positive growth in the first quarter of 2024, as seen in a Messari report. TRON noted gains across several metrics like market capitalization, revenue and total value locked.
XRP hovers near $0.50 as Ripple CTO addresses concerns related to stablecoin launch
XRP is hovering near $0.53 on Friday, spending nearly all week below $0.55. Ripple CTO David Schwartz addressed concerns on stablecoin and XRP utility on Thursday.
Terraform Labs set to restrict access for users in the US after recent ruling in SEC lawsuit
Blockchain company Terraform Labs said Thursday that it will restrict access to some of its products and services for US-based users as it expects to receive a court order soon in light of its legal battle against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC’s next breakout could propel it to $80,000 Premium
Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price consolidation could be nearing its end as technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest a potential upward breakout. However, this move would not be straightforward and could punish impatient investors.
Bitcoin: BTC’s next breakout could propel it to $80,000 Premium
Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price consolidation could be nearing its end as technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest a potential upward breakout. However, this move would not be straightforward and could punish impatient investors.