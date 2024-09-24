- NEAR Protocol price breaks above the descending trendline, eyeing a rally ahead.
- On-chain data shows that NEAR’s open interest and TVL value are rising, indicating new buying and greater blockchain usage.
- A daily candlestick close below $4.256 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) continues its gains on Tuesday after rallying more than 14% on Monday and breaking above the descending trendline. This bullish outlook is further supported by NEAR’s rising open interest and Total Value Locked (TVL), which suggests new buying and greater blockchain usage is occurring, all hinting at a rally ahead.
NEAR Protocol is poised for a rally as it breaks above its descending trendline
Near Protocol price broke above the descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple high levels with a trendline from May 26) and rallied 14.4% on Monday. It also closed above its 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $4.745, which had previously acted as a resistance barrier. Some retracement generally follows such a massive rally. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it trades at around $5.199.
If NEAR retraces, it could find support around the trendline breakout level and the 100-day EMA around $4.745. At this level, sideline traders looking for buying opportunities can enter positions.
If this support holds, NEAR’s price could rally 34% from $4.745 to retest its daily resistance level at $6.354.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart shows that the NEAR protocol is approaching its overbought level of 70, which currently trades at 68. If it enters the zone on a closing basis, traders will be advised not to add to their long positions, although the rally may continue. If it enters overbought and then exits back into the neutral level of 50, it will be a sign of a deeper correction.
NEAR/USDT daily chart
NEAR Protocol’s on-chain data further supports the bullish thesis. Coinglass’s data shows that NEAR's futures’ Open Interest (OI) at exchanges is also increasing. The OI indicates the total number of outstanding derivative contracts that have not been settled (offset by delivery) and whether money flows into the contract are increasing or decreasing.
Increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which suggests a bullish trend. On the contrary, when OI decreases, it is usually a sign that the market is liquidating, more investors are leaving, and prices may decrease.
The graph below shows that NEAR’s OI increased from $176.77 million on Friday to $266.88 million on Tuesday, the highest level since June 7. This rise indicates that new or additional money is entering the market and new buying is occurring.
NEAR Open Interest chart
Crypto intelligence tracker DefiLlama also aligns with the bullish perspective. Data shows that NEAR's TVL increased from $199.28 million on September 18 to $244.42 million on Tuesday, the highest since the end of July.
This 23% increase in TVL indicates growing activity and interest within the NEAR Protocol ecosystem. It suggests that more users deposit or utilize assets within NEAR-based protocols.
NEAR TVL chart
Even though on-chain metrics and technical analysis support the bullish outlook, if NEAR Protocol makes a daily candlestick close below $4.256, the bullish thesis would be invalidated by creating a lower low on the daily chart. This development could see NEAR’s price decline by an additional 10% to retest its September 17 low of $3.832.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Ethereum outperforms top 20 cryptos as it targets $2,817
Ethereum is up nearly 4% on Monday following its impressive rally in the past five days since the Federal Reserve cut rates by 50 basis points. ETH is currently attempting to reclaim a key support level at $2,817.
Crypto ETFs continue positive momentum with $321 million net inflows
Crypto exchange-traded funds witnessed a second consecutive week of inflows, totaling $321 million, per CoinShares weekly report on Monday.
TAO, NEAR, RENDER lead rally as AI tokens surge
Artificial intelligence tokens led by TAO, NEAR and RENDER saw double-digit gains on Monday. Analytics platform Token Unlocks suggested that tokens like FET and RENDER, which possess high circulation and low FDV, are less liable to experience speculative volatility.
Bitcoin could aim for $65,000 if key support level holds
Bitcoin halts the recent positive movement and stabilizes above its key psychological level of $62,000 on Monday after a nearly 7.5% rise last week. On-chain data hints at a neutral sentiment among BTC’s traders. Additionally, the US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced a slight decline in inflows week-on-week.
Bitcoin: Fed-led rally could have legs towards $65,000
Bitcoin is poised for a second consecutive week of gains, supported by the recent 50-basis-point cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Bitcoin broke above several key technical resistances this week, signaling a rally continuation.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
