- AI tokens TAO, NEAR and RENDER have experienced gains of over 10% in the past 24 hours.
- TAO is leading the rally among AI tokens as the network prepares for the launch of Ethereum-compatible smart contracts.
- Crypto community members display mixed reactions as Kamala Harris finally speaks on digital assets.
Artificial intelligence (AI) tokens led by TAO, NEAR and RENDER saw double-digit gains on Monday. Analytics platform Token Unlocks suggested that tokens like FET and RENDER, which possess high circulation and low FDV, are less liable to experience speculative volatility.
AI tokens kick off new week with double-digit gains
The AI crypto sector saw impressive gains in the past 24 hours as major tokens in the category surged, including Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), Render (RENDER) and The Graph (GRT) per Coingecko data.
Bittensor (TAO) is among the highest gainers on the day, up 16% in the past 24 hours. The token has remained in the green over the past 2 weeks, pushing its weekly gains to 88%.
TAO's price surge comes as the network prepares to launch Ethereum-compatible smart contracts, which will help stimulate seamless cross-chain bridges and subnet designs. The buzz around this new upgrade has attracted the attention of both retail and institutional investors to the Bittensor network.
Other notable AI tokens experiencing an uptick include RENDER, Internet Computer (ICP) and The Graph (GRT), which has seen over 10%, 4% and 8% gains, respectively in the past 24 hours.
Artificial Intelligence Tokens
Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is also up as its community is currently undergoing a voting process that may see CUDOS join Fetch.ai, SingularityNet and Ocean Protocol. However, the token may see a retracement in price movement as it prepares for an unlock event later in the week.
NEAR has also risen over 12%, bouncing off its X account hack earlier in the month.
Meanwhile, Token Unlocks suggests that certain AI tokens feature interesting market dynamics due to variations in their float and fully-diluted valuation (FDV).
"These variations in float and FDV can significantly influence price movements and investor sentiment," wrote Token Unlocks in an X post.
Tokens such as TAO, with only 35.5% of its supply in circulation and high FDV, may be subject to increased volatility. However, tokens such as FET and RENDER, with high circulation and low FDV, may see less pronounced volatility compared to the earlier category.
Additionally, the surge among AI tokens may have stemmed from Democratic nominee Kamala Harris's recent announcement to encourage investment in AI and digital assets. Harris's long-awaited response on her stance concerning crypto has led to mixed feelings among crypto community members.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple price steady above key support as on-chain metric suggests bullish outlook
Ripple stabilizes and trades above a key support level on Monday after a nearly 3% rise last week. However, the on-chain data hints at a rally ahead as XRP’s open interest is rising and reaching the highest level in one month, indicating new buying is occurring.
Why is Solana’s price outlook bullish?
Coinbase announced its plans to launch cbBTC, a wrapped version of Bitcoin on Solana. The launch of USDS by Sky on Solana via Wormhole boosts cross-chain liquidity in DeFi.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin shows resilience, sets sight on $65,000 milestone
Bitcoin and Ripple have stabilized around their key support levels and positioning for potential rallies. At the same time, Ethereum has broken above its resistance barrier, signaling a bullish momentum on the horizon.
Ripple lawsuit: Pro-crypto attorney says there was intentional misconduct by SEC lawyers
Ripple lawsuit ended with a ruling that was considered a partial victory for both parties, the Securities & Exchange Commission and the payment remittance firm. The XRP holder community is digesting the final ruling with pro-crypto attorney John Deaton.
Bitcoin: Fed-led rally could have legs towards $65,000
Bitcoin is poised for a second consecutive week of gains, supported by the recent 50-basis-point cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Bitcoin broke above several key technical resistances this week, signaling a rally continuation.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.