- Near Protocol demonstrates a 2% increase on Friday, supported by an ascending trendline
- Sideline buyers can accumulate NEAR as it holds horizontal support area extending from $4.23 to $4.48.
- A daily candlestick close below $4.05 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Near Protocol’s (NEAR) price rises 2% on Friday, extending its rebound from an ascending trendline support on Tuesday. Sideline buyers are eyeing opportunities to accumulate NEAR at current levels before potential further upside.
Near Protocol price looks promising
Near Protocol price extends the recent rebound after a retest of the ascending trendline support, drawn from the swing low points from mid-October 2023 to mid-June 2024, on Tuesday. This trendline roughly coincides with the horizontal support area extending between $4.23 and $4.48. NEAR has bounced around 12% the following three days and trades at around $5.33 on Friday.
If this support holds, NEAR could rally roughly 7.5% from the current level of $5.33 to $5.74, the previous weekly resistance.
The daily chart below shows that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) bounces off the oversold area, and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) is still below its mean zero level. If bulls are indeed making a comeback, then both momentum indicators must regain their positions above their respective mean levels of 50 and zero.
If the bulls are aggressive, the overall crypto outlook is positive, and NEAR closes above $5.74, it could extend an additional 10% rally to its daily resistance level at $6.36.
NEAR/USDT 1-day chart
However, if NEAR's daily candlestick closes below $4.05 and establishes a lower low on the daily timeframe, it may signal a shift in market dynamics that favors bearish sentiment. Such a change could nullify the bullish outlook, leading to a 10% crash in the NEAR’s price to retest the low of March 5 at $3.55.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
