Nano releases V21.1 just a month after unveiling Athena V21.0. NANO/USDT strings together two straight bullish days.

- Nano (NANO) has released a V21.1 update just a month after releasing Athena V21.0 upgrade.
- V21.1 has six bug fixes to issues detected in the previous node edition.
- Nodes that are already running V21.0 need not worry about database upgrades.
Nano (NANO) has released a V21.1 update just a month after unveiling the Athena V21.0 upgrade. According to an official blog post, the recent upgrade was necessary to fix some discovered bugs after the V21.0 release.
An excerpt from the blog reads:
Following the release of Athena V21.0 of the Nano node, some issues were discovered which require resolution on the network to ensure node operation, communication and bootstrapping continue to function as expected.
V21.1 has six bug fixes to issues seen in the previous node edition. These issues include unresolved forks that occur during the initial bootstrap process and the inability of TCP message manager to notify producers.
V21.1 is a required upgrade for all nodes and is available on the Nano network. Nodes that are already running V21.0 need not worry about database upgrades and other major breaking functionality when performing the update, according to the blog post. Nodes running much older versions must consult the release documentation for the V21.1 update.
NANO/USDT daily chart
NANO/USDT bulls retained control for the second straight day as the price jumped above the SMA 20 curve. NANO/USDT is currently priced at 0.99. The price looks to get back inside the triangle formation, while the MACD shows sustained bearish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
