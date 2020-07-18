Nano releases V21.1 just a month after unveiling Athena V21.0. NANO/USDT strings together two straight bullish days.

Nano (NANO) has released a V21.1 update just a month after releasing Athena V21.0 upgrade.

V21.1 has six bug fixes to issues detected in the previous node edition.

Nodes that are already running V21.0 need not worry about database upgrades.

Nano (NANO) has released a V21.1 update just a month after unveiling the Athena V21.0 upgrade. According to an official blog post, the recent upgrade was necessary to fix some discovered bugs after the V21.0 release.

An excerpt from the blog reads:

Following the release of Athena V21.0 of the Nano node, some issues were discovered which require resolution on the network to ensure node operation, communication and bootstrapping continue to function as expected.

V21.1 has six bug fixes to issues seen in the previous node edition. These issues include unresolved forks that occur during the initial bootstrap process and the inability of TCP message manager to notify producers.

V21.1 is a required upgrade for all nodes and is available on the Nano network. Nodes that are already running V21.0 need not worry about database upgrades and other major breaking functionality when performing the update, according to the blog post. Nodes running much older versions must consult the release documentation for the V21.1 update.

NANO/USDT daily chart

NANO/USDT bulls retained control for the second straight day as the price jumped above the SMA 20 curve. NANO/USDT is currently priced at 0.99. The price looks to get back inside the triangle formation, while the MACD shows sustained bearish momentum.



