Mt Gox creditors hit by delay in repayment deadlines for $3.8 billion in Bitcoin

- Mt Gox Rehabilitation Trustee has pushed the deadline for the repayment to creditors until October 31, 2024.
- The bankrupt crypto exchange holds $3.8 billion worth of Bitcoin, among other cryptocurrencies and fiat.
- The Trustee claims that rehabilitation creditors who have provided the necessary information, will receive their compensation as early as the end of 2023.
In a September 21 letter, the Mt Gox Rehabilitation Trustee, Nobuaki Kobayashi shared that he has received permission from the Tokyo District Court to extend the deadline for the three phases of repayment of creditor funds. The deadline has been pushed to October 31, 2024.
The bankrupt exchange has delayed the repayment of creditor funds for over a decade now, users have waited for a resolution since the hack that occurred in 2011.
Also read: XRP price tests $0.51 as the altcoin recovers, attorneys examine likelihood of settlement in SEC vs. Ripple
Mt Gox creditors to suffer from delay in repayment
One of the earliest crypto exchanges, Mt Gox suffered a hack in 2011 and subsequently lost nearly 850,000 BTC. Creditors lined up for a recovery of their funds as the estate finalized a repayment plan and scheduled it with a deadline of October 31, 2023. The latest update is that this deadline has now been pushed to October 31, 2024, with court approval.
The incident was not a single exploit. Rather hackers drained the platform via a series of hacks for the years between 2011 and 2014. A total of 850,000 BTC in customer funds were lost. At the current Bitcoin price it amounts to $22.9 billion.
The exchange shared that it had successfully recovered nearly 20% of the stolen assets. About 24,000 creditors are now in line to be made whole.
The Mt Gox Rehabilitation Trustee had earlier offered hope to the exchange’s creditors, with a deadline of October 31, 2023 for the Base Repayment, the Early Lump-Sum Repayment, and the Intermediate Repayment. However, a letter from September 21 makes it clear that the deadline has been pushed to 2024 and creditors may have to wait longer than expected. This is likely to dampen the sentiment of market participants and creditors further.
Mt Gox letter from Rehabilitation Trustee
The estate currently holds 142,000 BTC, 143,000 Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and 69 billion Yen, among other assets.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
How do new token launches or listings affect cryptocurrency prices?
Token launches like Arbitrum’s ARB airdrop and Optimism OP influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
How do hacks affect cryptocurrency prices?
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
How do macroeconomic releases and events affect cryptocurrency prices?
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence risk assets like Bitcoin, mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
How do major crypto upgrades like halvings, hard forks affect cryptocurrency prices?
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs. This has been observed in Bitcoin and Litecoin.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana price sustains recovery rally despite falling daily active addresses
Solana price shows strong bullish momentum, which has seen the Ethereum killer break out from a descending parallel channel. Strangely, the daily active addresses on-chain metric fails to mirror this optimism, which is unorthodox considering the two parameters conventionally to go hand in hand.
ImmutableX price rallies by 40% in 24 hours, but whale activity remains weak
ImmutableX price rise astonished the market as the altcoin led the crypto market rally on Tuesday. The altcoin hit a 45-day high and, managed to flip many of the resistance levels into support floors. The reason behind the rally is unknown, but the whales seem to be active once again.
US House Committee passes bill to prevent issuance of CBDC
The United States is a landmine of regulatory trouble for the crypto space, but the technology behind it was being pursued for adoption. However, the application of this technology is also being objected to by many, attempting to end things before they even begin.
Optimism price outlook as network sells 116 million OP tokens
Optimism network has revealed plans to start selling 116 million OP tokens in a private sale immediately. At current rates, these tokens are valued at approximately $162.4 million but the transfer is not expected to impact market price.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates crash in September
Bitcoin price remains unfazed by the US CPI announcement on September 13 and continues to move in a range. The weekly chart, however, shows a potential short-term recovery rally that could set the stage for a steep correction.