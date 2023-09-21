Mt Gox creditors hit by delay in repayment deadlines for $3.8 billion in Bitcoin

Share:

Mt Gox Rehabilitation Trustee has pushed the deadline for the repayment to creditors until October 31, 2024.

The bankrupt crypto exchange holds $3.8 billion worth of Bitcoin, among other cryptocurrencies and fiat.

The Trustee claims that rehabilitation creditors who have provided the necessary information, will receive their compensation as early as the end of 2023.

In a September 21 letter, the Mt Gox Rehabilitation Trustee, Nobuaki Kobayashi shared that he has received permission from the Tokyo District Court to extend the deadline for the three phases of repayment of creditor funds. The deadline has been pushed to October 31, 2024.

The bankrupt exchange has delayed the repayment of creditor funds for over a decade now, users have waited for a resolution since the hack that occurred in 2011.

Mt Gox creditors to suffer from delay in repayment

One of the earliest crypto exchanges, Mt Gox suffered a hack in 2011 and subsequently lost nearly 850,000 BTC. Creditors lined up for a recovery of their funds as the estate finalized a repayment plan and scheduled it with a deadline of October 31, 2023. The latest update is that this deadline has now been pushed to October 31, 2024, with court approval.

The incident was not a single exploit. Rather hackers drained the platform via a series of hacks for the years between 2011 and 2014. A total of 850,000 BTC in customer funds were lost. At the current Bitcoin price it amounts to $22.9 billion.

The exchange shared that it had successfully recovered nearly 20% of the stolen assets. About 24,000 creditors are now in line to be made whole.

The Mt Gox Rehabilitation Trustee had earlier offered hope to the exchange’s creditors, with a deadline of October 31, 2023 for the Base Repayment, the Early Lump-Sum Repayment, and the Intermediate Repayment. However, a letter from September 21 makes it clear that the deadline has been pushed to 2024 and creditors may have to wait longer than expected. This is likely to dampen the sentiment of market participants and creditors further.

The estate currently holds 142,000 BTC, 143,000 Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and 69 billion Yen, among other assets.