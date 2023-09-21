- XRP price outlook is bullish as the asset tests the supply zone at $0.5174.
- Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton shared his views on the likelihood of a settlement by the SEC in its lawsuit against Ripple.
- Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse critiques the SEC and Chair Gary Gensler for their stance on the crypto ecosystem.
XRP price outlook has turned bullish, as the altcoin sustains above the critical support level at $0.50. Two key bullish developments are likely to catalyze the altcoin’s recovery. The possibility of a settlement in the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s statements in Mainnet 2023 set the stage for recovery.
XRP price recovery likely to continue with settlement in SEC vs. Ripple case
In a recent X.com space, pro-XRP attorney John Deaton shed light on the likelihood of a settlement in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. The lawyer explained how the SEC could consider settling with Ripple if the outcome did not influence its litigation against other cryptocurrencies and firms. In the case of Ripple, the status of XRP as a security or non-security has a direct impact on the regulator’s lawsuit against Coinbase.
The SEC is, therefore, less likely to settle the case with Ripple and rather pursue the interlocutory appeal in an attempt to overturn Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling, according to Deaton.
Ripple executives call out SEC and Chair Gary Gensler for approach on crypto
CEO Brad Garlinghouse has expressed his discontent with the US financial regulator in interviews and appearances, like the one on September 20 at the Mainnet 2023 event. Garlinghouse took to the stage to critique the stance of the SEC and Chair Gensler on the crypto ecosystem. Find out more about it here.
XRP price outlook turns bullish
Lockridge Okoth, a technical analyst at FXStreet, evaluated the XRP price chart and shared his outlook on the altcoin. Okoth notes that the asset is currently testing the supply zone at $0.5174 and that la successful breach of this level could push XRP price to $0.5337. This level is significant as it marks the mean threshold of the zone and a decisive break would give bulls an opportunity to push XRP price higher.
XRP/USDT one-day price chart on Binance
Okoth believes that a rejection from the $0.5337 level could push XRP lower to test the foot of the uptrend at $0.4600. At the time of writing, XRP price is $0.5166 on Binance.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
Is XRP a security?
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14:
For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security.
For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
How does the ruling affect Ripple in its legal battle against the SEC?
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token.
While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and will need to keep litigating over the around $729 million it received under written contracts.
What are the implications of the ruling for the overall crypto industry?
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at.
Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say.
Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales are likely to persist.
Is the SEC stance toward crypto assets likely to change after the ruling?
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation.
While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
Can the court ruling be overturned?
The court decision is a partial summary judgment. The ruling can be appealed once a final judgment is issued or if the judge allows it before then. The case is in a pretrial phase, in which both Ripple and the SEC still have the chance to settle.
