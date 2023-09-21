Share:

XRP price outlook is bullish as the asset tests the supply zone at $0.5174.

Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton shared his views on the likelihood of a settlement by the SEC in its lawsuit against Ripple.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse critiques the SEC and Chair Gary Gensler for their stance on the crypto ecosystem.

XRP price outlook has turned bullish, as the altcoin sustains above the critical support level at $0.50. Two key bullish developments are likely to catalyze the altcoin’s recovery. The possibility of a settlement in the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s statements in Mainnet 2023 set the stage for recovery.

XRP price recovery likely to continue with settlement in SEC vs. Ripple case

In a recent X.com space, pro-XRP attorney John Deaton shed light on the likelihood of a settlement in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. The lawyer explained how the SEC could consider settling with Ripple if the outcome did not influence its litigation against other cryptocurrencies and firms. In the case of Ripple, the status of XRP as a security or non-security has a direct impact on the regulator’s lawsuit against Coinbase.

The SEC is, therefore, less likely to settle the case with Ripple and rather pursue the interlocutory appeal in an attempt to overturn Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling, according to Deaton.

Ripple executives call out SEC and Chair Gary Gensler for approach on crypto

CEO Brad Garlinghouse has expressed his discontent with the US financial regulator in interviews and appearances, like the one on September 20 at the Mainnet 2023 event. Garlinghouse took to the stage to critique the stance of the SEC and Chair Gensler on the crypto ecosystem. Find out more about it here.

XRP price outlook turns bullish

Lockridge Okoth, a technical analyst at FXStreet, evaluated the XRP price chart and shared his outlook on the altcoin. Okoth notes that the asset is currently testing the supply zone at $0.5174 and that la successful breach of this level could push XRP price to $0.5337. This level is significant as it marks the mean threshold of the zone and a decisive break would give bulls an opportunity to push XRP price higher.

XRP/USDT one-day price chart on Binance

Okoth believes that a rejection from the $0.5337 level could push XRP lower to test the foot of the uptrend at $0.4600. At the time of writing, XRP price is $0.5166 on Binance.