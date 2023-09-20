BASE launches new monitoring system after series of hacks, rug pull scams

Share:

BASE chain has launched an open source monitoring system to enhance security of all OP Stack and EVM-compatible chains.

Rug pulls and hacks on the BASE chain have drained millions in user funds since Coinbase Layer 2’s launch.

The monitoring tool will assess, issue an alert and help safeguard the BASE ecosystem.

BASE, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network chain, has launched an open source monitoring tool to help support the security of OP Stack and EVM-compatible chains. Since BASE’s mainnet launch on August 9, there have been security incidents where users lost over $5 million in funds to rug pulls.

Monitoring, assessment and an alert-based system could help tackle such incidents in the future. BASE has, therefore, opened its Pessimism for the entire Layer 2 ecosystem.

BASE rolls out Pessimism to fight protocol threats

Quick detection and response to protocol threats could help users save millions of dollars in funds lost to rug pulls and scams on BASE. The Coinbase Layer 2 chain identified the need for a monitoring tool and released it as open-source for all compatible chains in the ecosystem.

Introducing Pessimism, an open source monitoring system designed to enhance security of Base (as well as the broader OP Stack and Ethereal ecosystem) by quickly detecting and responding to a myriad of protocol threatshttps://t.co/erocaQOkbz — Base ️ (@BuildOnBase) September 19, 2023

To recount some of the security incidents on BASE, users lost $6.4 million to an attack on Magnet Finance. It was orchestrated via price oracle manipulation, and security analysts traced it back to the Kokomo Finance hack on the Optimism chain, in which users lost $4 million. The bad actors were linked to several projects in the OP ecosystem.

SwirlLend and BALD are two other projects where users lost over $5 million in funds each.

Similar security incidents are likely to be tackled by the monitoring tool. Pessimism has three subsystems that help transform real-time data, actively assess risk and issue alerts downstream.