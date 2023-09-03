MKR price falls 5% as Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin liquidates his entire MakerDAO portfolio

- MakerDAO CEO Rune Christensen recently praised the Solana blockchain's codebase in a public post.
- He cited three reasons why he believes the Solana codebase would be the ideal destination for NewChain.
- Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin reacted to the post, selling his MKR stake for the first time in two years.
- MKR price has shed 5% in the last 24 hours.
Solana (SOL) blockchain could offer NewChain a future, according to the CEO of MakerDAO, Rune Christensen.
Also Read: Solana price could move 10% north if it stays above this level
MakerDAO deliberates changes for NewChain
NewChain is an independent blockchain that the Maker Protocol seeks to reimplement natively as part of the final phase of its Endgame project. The MakerDAO executive said:
After some research, I believe the Solana codebase should be considered as the basis for NewChain.
The development has seen MakerDAO’s MKR token lose 5% in the last 24 hours, extending its bearish streak over the weekend.
MKR/USDT 1-day chart
MakerDAO could shift its subDAOs to the Solana blockchain
MakerDAO's Christensen identified three reasons the Solana blockchain could establish a better future for its NewChain reimplementation. His reasons are that Solana's codebase has unmatched technical quality and optimization, remains resilient even after the FTX debacle, and has historically recorded successful forks such as Pyth Network.
The last phase of Endgame is the launch of a native blockchain for Maker with the codename NewChain— Rune (@RuneKek) September 1, 2023
It will make the ecosystem more secure and efficient
After some research, I believe the Solana codebase should be considered as the basis for NewChainhttps://t.co/KyGxBBGlVH
Therefore, MakerDAO could go over the remainder of its Endgame project, which is currently written in Solidity and based on Ethereum, on the Solana blockchain.
Endgame is an update of the MakerDAO ecosystem that uses AI tools for open, scalable processes as the network works to expand the use of its DAI stablecoin. Previously, NewChain was intended to be "tightly coupled to Ethereum," but the CEO now thinks differently and is exploring a fork of the Solana codebase for NewChain.
Ethereum blockchain co-founder Vitalik Buterin responded to Christensen's decision, with some assuming that he took offense. Specifically, he liquidated all his holdings with MakerDAO, reaching 500 MKR via the CoW Protocol. At current rates, this is worth approximately $580,000, but received it in Ether, reaching 353 ETH tokens according to Etherscan data.
The upgrade would eventually see a new blockchain, NewChain, which Christensen now sees would be better placed on Solana's codebase. Based on the forum post, however, Christensen envisions a future where MakerDAO's NewChain operates as a secure bridge to link Ethereum and Solana blockchains while providing "a useful boost to the network effect of the entire multichain economy."
Christensen believes this would give the Solana mainnet access to native Maker DeFi features and capital. It would also provide a valuable boost to the network effect of the entire multichain economy, connecting two of the most prominent blockchains with a highly secure bridge. The move could foster stronger and more security-dependent integrations between the two economies.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price tests support at $26,000 with August’s US NFP data exceeding market expectations
The Nonfarm Payrolls data is closely scrutinized by the US Federal Reserve to assess the impact of its monetary policy. The US Central Bank is focused on keeping employment and inflation in check, the heating job market is therefore likely to influence the Fed’s decision to hike interest rates in September.
Could Grayscale's GBTC discount narrow after SEC delays decision on spot Bitcoin ETF?
Grayscale, a cryptocurrency asset management firm, made headlines for its landmark win against the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). Grayscale’s lawsuit win has had an impact on the price of its GBTC shares.
Bitcoin price tests support at $26,000 with August’s US NFP data exceeding market expectations
The Nonfarm Payrolls data is closely scrutinized by the US Federal Reserve to assess the impact of its monetary policy. The US Central Bank is focused on keeping employment and inflation in check.
Chainlink price begins recovery with successful completion of SWIFT experiment across multiple blockchains
Swift, the interbank messaging giant, announced a collaboration with Chainlink back in June. As of August 31, Swift released a report and said that the experiment to transfer value across multiple blockchains was successfully completed.
Bitcoin: BTC correlation to DJIA hits 2021 peak levels amid ETF hype
Bitcoin price undid Grayscale gains after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to postpone its spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) decision on eight applications. BTC slid from $28,000 down to $26,000, where it currently trades.