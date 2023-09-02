Share:

Solana price dropped 12% to find support at $19.15, the mean threshold of a demand zone that currently offers support.

SOL could rally 10% to around $22.09 if bullish momentum continues rising.

Invalidation of the bullish outlook will happen if the altcoin decisively loses the $19.15 support level and tags the $18.41 level.

Solana (SOL) price has been on a steady flow since late August, as the broader market reacted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delaying decisions on spot BTC Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF) applications. Bitcoin price fell almost 7% to trade at $25,821 at the time of writing. For SOL, the slump sent the altcoin around 10% to the current auction price of 19.57.

Solana price nurtures an uptrend

Solana (SOL) price is nurturing an uptrend despite a bearish pull that has seen the altcoin drop around 2% in the last 24 hours. As a side note, crypto exchange FTX has transferred tokens worth more than $10 million from the Solana network to the Ethereum blockchain, with Solana executives urging FTX to distribute these tokens among community members.

As social dominance grows for SOL, the token is moving north, with momentum indicators to back it up. Notably, Solana price currently resides within the $19.85 to $19.41 demand zone, which is an order block often characterized by aggressive buying. Increased buying pressure from this zone could send the purported Ethereum killer up 10% to the $22.09 resistance level.

This resistance level is significant for Solana price considering the 100-, 50- and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) have populated around it at $21.70, $21.91, and $22.46 levels, respectively. This makes it a dense supplier congestion zone, likely to be the turnaround point for the anticipated uptrend.

In a highly bullish case, Solana price could break past these resistance levels to retest the July to August highs at around $25.23. Noteworthy, the odds for such an outcome would become even greater if Bitcoin price shows strength.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving up, which points to rising momentum. Similarly, the histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator are edging toward the midline, also adding credence to the upside.

SOL/USDT 1-day chart

Conversely, if Solana price breaks below the midline of the order block, otherwise referred to as the mean threshold at $19.15, the odds would tip in favor of bears. Invalidation of the current bullish thesis would occur if it makes a decisive daily candlestick close below it, potentially tagging the base of the order block at $18.41.

In the dire case, Solana price could drop to the $17.34 support level, or worse, go as low as $14.49, levels last seen around mid-June.

Notably, both momentum indicators are in dangerous zones, the RSI below 50 and the AO in the negative, leaving the SOL market susceptible to a bearish takeover. Noteworthy, a drop below $18.41 would render the demand zone a bearish breaker.