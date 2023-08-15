Vitalik Buterin admits all Layer 2s have a backdoor on Ethereum—ARB, OP may never be 100% decentralized

- Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions and rollups are not entirely decentralized as these projects have multisig wallets controlled by developers.
- Buterin’s statement sparked a debate in the crypto community, raising concerns about Layer 2 projects facing regulation.
- Chris Blec refers to Layer 2 projects as banking 2.0, believes protocols like Arbitrum and Optimism can never be sufficiently decentralized.
Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum co-founder, made headlines as he explained that all Layer 2 projects and rollups like Arbitrum and Optimism have a backdoor on Ethereum. Scaling solutions are, therefore, unlikely to be sufficiently decentralized.
Buterin’s statements support Chris Blec, a crypto and DeFi analyst, whose argument that Layer 2 projects are banking 2.0 and thus likely to face regulation soon.
Also read: XRP price in an uptrend after rise in capital inflow from institutional investors
Vitalik Buterin sparks debate in Layer 2 community, says all projects have backdoor
Ethereum Layer 2 solutions Arbitrum and Optimism have catalyzed an increase in the total volume of assets locked in the ETH ecosystem. While Layer 2 projects have gained popularity for their efficiency and lower transaction costs, Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin revealed that these projects have a backdoor.
All Layer 2 projects and rollups have a backdoor on the Ethereum blockchain, and this revelation by Buterin sparked a debate in the crypto community. Ethereum scaling solutions are, therefore, not sufficiently decentralized as some in the crypto community originally thought. This is because developers and project owners have access to multisig wallets through which they can make changes to the protocol.
Developers can enter changes when needed, and the backdoor can be considered “training wheels” on the Ethereum blockchain. There are two different schools of thought: one that is accepting of the "backdoor" mechanism and the other that demands immutable and 100% decentralized protocols.
Backdoor opens Layer 2 protocols to regulation
Chris Blec has drawn support from Vitalik’s statement and argued that Layer 2 protocols are not sufficiently decentralized. Blec refers to such projects as “banking 2.0” and argues that these protocols are likely to be subject to regulation in the future.
Vitalik acknowledges that all Ethereum L2s have “backdoors”.— Chris Blec (@ChrisBlec) August 14, 2023
I’ve obviously been saying this for years.
These L2s are run by large corps and they’ll eventually face regulation.
They’ll never be sufficiently decentralized.
It’s big banking 2.0.
pic.twitter.com/eYpZB7ER6N
Layer 2 projects like Arbitrum and Optimism are focused on becoming 100% decentralized, however, this remains unlikely with the presence of a backdoor on the ETH blockchain. Interestingly, the largest stablecoins in the ecosystem, USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), are not 100% decentralized either. The teams behind these stablecoins can freeze assets to tackle exploits or major security incidents. The developers of the project, therefore, have access to make changes in the future, and this is an argument for “centralization for security.”
Removing the backdoor for Layer 2 projects could be risky, while the existence of it violates the principle of decentralization.
Ethereum FAQs
What is Ethereum?
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Serving as the basal network for the Ether (ETH) cryptocurrency, it is the second largest crypto and largest altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for scalability, programmability, security, and decentralization, attributes that make it popular among developers.
What blockchain technology does Ethereum use?
Ethereum uses decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that are independent of the central authority. To make this easier, the network has a programming language in place, which helps users create self-executing smart contracts. A smart contract is basically a code that can be verified and allows inter-user transactions.
What is staking?
Staking is a process where investors grow their portfolios by locking their assets for a specified duration instead of selling them. It is used by most blockchains, especially the ones that employ Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, with users earning rewards as an incentive for committing their tokens. For most long-term cryptocurrency holders, staking is a strategy to make passive income from your assets, putting them to work in exchange for reward generation.
Why did Ethereum shift from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake?
Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism in an event christened “The Merge.” The transformation came as the network wanted to achieve more security, cut down on energy consumption by 99.95%, and execute new scaling solutions with a possible threshold of 100,000 transactions per second. With PoS, there are less entry barriers for miners considering the reduced energy demands.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin and US stock market correlation shoots up: Is BTC at Fed’s mercy again?
Bitcoin price action remains boring, but certain elements that directly or indirectly affect it are changing slowly. Previous publications have already discussed the slump in Bitcoin price action, the recent surge in Open Interest, and the drop in volatility to all-time lows.
Vitalik Buterin admits all Layer 2s have a backdoor on Ethereum—ARB, OP may never be 100% decentralized
Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum co-founder, made headlines as he explained that all Layer 2 projects and rollups like Arbitrum and Optimism have a backdoor on Ethereum. Scaling solutions are, therefore, unlikely to be sufficiently decentralized.
XRP price spikes with increase in capital inflow from institutional investors
Ripple investment products have witnessed an increase in the inflow of capital from institutional investors. While the crypto market remains largely Bitcoin dominant, XRP funds have seen $0.5 million in inflows this week, marking nearly four consecutive months of inflows in Ripple-based investment products.
Binance files court order seeking protection against SEC, cites unduly burdensome requests
Binance filed a motion seeking a protective order concerning deposition notices and discovery requests made by the SEC. The exchange states that the financial regulator is asking for communication that includes topics that have nothing to do with customer assets.
Bitcoin: US SEC likely to reject BTC ETF, experts say
Bitcoin price has been moving sideways for nearly 50 days now, with no directional bias in sight. With volatility hitting all-time lows, investors are bored out of their minds and are looking at other avenues for trading opportunities.