Vitalik Buterin admits all Layer 2s have a backdoor on Ethereum—ARB, OP may never be 100% decentralized

Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions and rollups are not entirely decentralized as these projects have multisig wallets controlled by developers.

Buterin’s statement sparked a debate in the crypto community, raising concerns about Layer 2 projects facing regulation.

Chris Blec refers to Layer 2 projects as banking 2.0, believes protocols like Arbitrum and Optimism can never be sufficiently decentralized.

Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum co-founder, made headlines as he explained that all Layer 2 projects and rollups like Arbitrum and Optimism have a backdoor on Ethereum. Scaling solutions are, therefore, unlikely to be sufficiently decentralized.

Buterin’s statements support Chris Blec, a crypto and DeFi analyst, whose argument that Layer 2 projects are banking 2.0 and thus likely to face regulation soon.

Vitalik Buterin sparks debate in Layer 2 community, says all projects have backdoor

Ethereum Layer 2 solutions Arbitrum and Optimism have catalyzed an increase in the total volume of assets locked in the ETH ecosystem. While Layer 2 projects have gained popularity for their efficiency and lower transaction costs, Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin revealed that these projects have a backdoor.

All Layer 2 projects and rollups have a backdoor on the Ethereum blockchain, and this revelation by Buterin sparked a debate in the crypto community. Ethereum scaling solutions are, therefore, not sufficiently decentralized as some in the crypto community originally thought. This is because developers and project owners have access to multisig wallets through which they can make changes to the protocol.

Developers can enter changes when needed, and the backdoor can be considered “training wheels” on the Ethereum blockchain. There are two different schools of thought: one that is accepting of the "backdoor" mechanism and the other that demands immutable and 100% decentralized protocols.

Backdoor opens Layer 2 protocols to regulation

Chris Blec has drawn support from Vitalik’s statement and argued that Layer 2 protocols are not sufficiently decentralized. Blec refers to such projects as “banking 2.0” and argues that these protocols are likely to be subject to regulation in the future.

Vitalik acknowledges that all Ethereum L2s have “backdoors”.



I’ve obviously been saying this for years.



These L2s are run by large corps and they’ll eventually face regulation.



They’ll never be sufficiently decentralized.



It’s big banking 2.0.

pic.twitter.com/eYpZB7ER6N — Chris Blec (@ChrisBlec) August 14, 2023

Layer 2 projects like Arbitrum and Optimism are focused on becoming 100% decentralized, however, this remains unlikely with the presence of a backdoor on the ETH blockchain. Interestingly, the largest stablecoins in the ecosystem, USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), are not 100% decentralized either. The teams behind these stablecoins can freeze assets to tackle exploits or major security incidents. The developers of the project, therefore, have access to make changes in the future, and this is an argument for “centralization for security.”

Removing the backdoor for Layer 2 projects could be risky, while the existence of it violates the principle of decentralization.