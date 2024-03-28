Meme coins gain traction after SEC’s partial win in Coinbase lawsuit: DOGE, SHIB, BRETT, POPCAT, BODEN

- US SEC pocketed a partial win in its lawsuit against Coinbase, ushering a correction in crypto prices on Thursday.
- Despite the broad pullback, prices of meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Solana-based BRETT, POPCAT and BODEN increased.
- Meme coin market capitalization is up 4.2% on the day as traders flee to assets considered more speculative.
Prices of meme coins increased on Thursday despite the broader market sell-off driven by Coinbase’s legal setback against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Meme coins are considered more speculative compared with other cryptocurrencies, so typically crypto traders flee to these assets when volatility reduces the appeal for large market cap tokens.
Meme coin takers line up during market turmoil
Maartje Bus, Messari VP of Research, said at BUIDL Asia in Seoul that meme coins have the potential to become a new asset class. Bus’ thesis is a popular one in the crypto ecosystem as meme coins have become an important part of the crypto market.
Memecoins typically surge following momentum from larger assets and can signal market shifts early. By understanding these trends, one can create a systematic approach to memecoin trading.— Messari (@MessariCrypto) March 27, 2024
✍️ by @Saypien_
Explore the latest Enterprise report ⬇️https://t.co/WNLQAzzeax pic.twitter.com/QhQ80hRCoc
Research analysts from Messari identified that meme coins typically surge following momentum from larger assets and can signal market shifts early. Speculative assets play a key role in crypto market cycles and traders’ expectations of gains. Sometimes, they have the potential to outperform market-cap-weighted smart contract platforms significantly.
The SEC’s partial victory against Coinbase, in which the Judge denied the latter’s motion to dismiss the regulator’s lawsuit, is one of the key drivers of the ongoing correction in large crypto market cap assets on Thursday.
However, large meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana-based Brett (BRETT), Popcat (POPCAT) and Jeo Boden (BODEN) yielded between 4% and 25% gains on the day.
DOGE, SHIB, BRETT, POPCAT, BODEN prices rally
DOGE and SHIB added 12% and 6% to their prices on the day, respectively. The Shiba-Inu-themed meme coin, DOGE, noted a massive spike in its social dominance as well, as seen on Santiment.
Dogecoin Social Dominance.
An increase in this metric, which measures the mentions of DOGE on social media platforms, typically coincides with local tops or bottoms in Dogecoin’s price.
In the current context, DOGE price could close above its local top at $0.2147 on Thursday.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
BRETT, POPCAT and BODEN prices climbed 6%, 18% and 6%, respectively, in the past day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP ruling by Judge Torres denied in Coinbase lawsuit, yet another blow to Ripple
XRP programmatic sales ruling by Judge Torres completely rejected by US Court in Coinbase lawsuit. US Court rejected Coinbase’ motion to dismiss SEC lawsuit, weighing heavily on Ripple’s legal battle.
Sushi price eyes $3 after clearing key weekly resistance level
Sushi price flips the $1.628 resistance level into a support floor after a month of struggle. A temporary retracement might be a good opportunity to accumulate SUSHI before a retest of $3. A breakdown of the $1.267 barrier would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin Price Outlook: Will $150 billion bank Morgan Stanley send BTC to new ATH?
Bitcoin has recorded increased volatility this week, with most of BTC holders currently in profit. As market activity continues to grow with long-term holders now ramping up on distribution pressure, the pioneer crypto is bearing the brunt of growing overhead pressure.
Coinbase loses first round of battle against SEC
A day after the SEC filed a lawsuit against Binance last year, it went after Coinbase in a sign that the clampdown is extending to key players in the industry. The latest development in the matter is that the court has ruled in favor of the financial regulator, which means the case will continue.
Bitcoin: BTC may have recovered, but is it out of the woods?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) upward momentum has shown a significant decline for the past two weeks or so. This development led to a bearish signal on the weekly and an uncertain outlook on the monthly.