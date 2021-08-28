MATIC price resumes correction, as Polygon eyes acceptance below this key level

- MATIC price is set to extend correction from two-month highs.
- Polygon charts a rising wedge breakdown on the daily sticks.
- Acceptance below 21-DMA is crucial, as RSI still keeps the bullish zone.
MATIC/USD is back in the red zone on Saturday, having witnessed up and down trading sessions so far this week.
Over the past few trading days, MATIC price has confined itself into a tight range between $1.55-$1.35, with bulls lacking the conviction to extend the rebound from weekly lows.
The MATIC price is reversing a part of Friday’s impressive recovery, now trading around $1.48, down 2.5% on a daily basis, tracking the negative sentiment across the crypto board.
Polygon remains on a corrective decline from two-month highs of $1.74, awaiting fresh impetus for the next leg lower.
MATIC/USD: Reclaims key 21-DMA support but for how long?
From a short-term technical perspective, the downside appears more compelling for MATIC price, in light of a rising wedge breakdown confirmed on the daily sticks on Thursday.
MATIC bears extended control below the rising trendline support at $1.4406, yielding a daily closing below the latter and the critical 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA), validating the downside breakout from the rising wedge pattern.
However, the bulls fought back control on Friday and rebounded firmly, recapturing both the 21-DMA as well as pattern support now resistance.
Heading into the weekly close, sellers have returned as they look to retest the 21-DMA level, now at $1.4215.
Acceptance below that level is critical to extending the bearish reversal from above the $1.50 barrier.
Sellers will then look out for the horizontal 100-DMA support at $1.2801, below which a drop towards the mildly bullish 100-DMA at $1.1579 will be on the cards.
MATIC/USD: Daily chart
Meanwhile, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is edging lower but remains well above the central line, warranting caution for MATIC bears.
Should the bulls defy the persisting downbeat mood and regain control a test of the recent range highs near $1.55 will be inevitable.
Buyers will seek fresh entries above the last, calling for a fresh advance towards the August 24 high of $1.64. Ahead of that hurdle, the $1.60 round number could be probed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price needs to crack $1.1950 to unleash additional recovery
XRP price has stalled its renewed upswing, as it runs into fresh offers at the horizontal 50-Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the four-hour chart at $1.1950. Despite the latest downtick, XRP’s technical picture remains upbeat, especially in light of a falling wedge breakout validated on a sustained break above the falling trendline resistance at $1.1201 in Europe last session.
Shiba Inu price rebounds from key support but SHIB not out of the woods yet
SHIB price halts its six-day losing streak, consolidates Friday’s rebound. Symmetrical triangle breakdown on Shiba Inu’s 1D chart keeps downside intact. SHIB price sees strong support at $0.00000685, resistance at $0.0000080.
Cardano bears testing bullish commitments at the $3 mark
Cardano awaits a sustained move above the $3 threshold. Daily technical setup remains in favor of ADA bulls, as fresh lifetime highs beckon. The 61.8% Fibonacci level at $2.389 is the level to beat for Cardano bears.
MATIC price resumes correction, as Polygon eyes acceptance below this key level
MATIC price is set to extend correction from two-month highs. Polygon charts a rising wedge breakdown on the daily sticks. Acceptance below 21-DMA is crucial, as RSI still keeps the bullish zone.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.