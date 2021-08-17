MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon needs to correct before shooting 70% higher

- MATIC has hit a curb in the steep ascent of gains.
- Buyers took Polygon profits at $1.57, and it looks that the profit-taking is not over yet.
- Supporting factors are waiting for buyers to re-enter again.
Although Polygon (MATIC) made a new high yesterday for this summer, it does not tell a compelling story for the days to come. Price got rejected at $1.57 and is forming a double top with the high on June 17. Buyers got tempted to take some profit around this level, causing a short-term correction and making other buyers take the money and run. For now, the low of August 15 is holding as near-term support at $1.36, but it is just a matter of time before sellers take over.
MATIC needs to flush out short-term investors, wait for long-term investors to step in
Expect in the coming day some more profit-taking that could result in a correction of 12% to the downside. Looking for support, $1.25 looks good with the yellow ascending trend line originating from March 22 and already shown in the past its importance with multiple tests both to the upside and downside. Secondly, we have the green ascending trend line from July 20 that had three trials, confirming its importance.
A bit lower, the 55-daily Simple Moving Average (SMA) comes in at $1.07. That is still quite far away, but as another supporting power is there, expect short-sellers to buy and close their short positions around $1.25 as multiple support elements are ready to keep the trend pointed upwards.
Long-term buyers who missed the boat back in July will be keen to step in at the above-described level at $1.25. After the profit-taking has happened, Polygon should have a new rally that could push price action beyond $1.57, breaking the double top. In an ideal technical trade, that level should be tested, confirming holding for support and having MATIC push further upwards toward $2. Full completion of the trade would be hitting $2.40 as that was the May 26 high – which amounts to a 70% gain.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets weigh new leg-up or deep correction
Bitcoin price is hovering above a crucial demand barrier, which could propel it higher, but investors need to watch for a spike in selling pressure that pierces the said support zone, leading to a break below it.
Bitcoin investors are cashing out, dampening BTC uptrend
Bitcoin’s price rally led the crypto market’s total capitalization to $2 trillion for the first time since mid-May. Experts suggest that BTC is due for a correction and its rally is likely to pause.
Chainlink adoption takes another step forward as LINK price eyes 20% upswing
Chainlink price has been on a steady uptrend but faced selling pressure as it approached a stiff resistance level on August 16. While a minor retracement might arrive shortly, LINK looks bullish and ready to conquer the immediate barrier.
Axie Infinity protocol revenue continues to beat Ethereum as AXS price contemplates 20% move
Axie Infinity price is coiling up after setting up a new all-time high on August 11. The consolidation could lead to a 20% move that pushes it into a price discovery phase or lead to a retracement to stable support barriers.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.