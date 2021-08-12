MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon could scale to $1.70 after minor pullback

- MATIC price tagged the $1.43 resistance level but failed to close above it.
- Before a new uptrend emerges, Polygon might retrace 8% to $1.25, a stable support barrier.
- A breakdown of the $1.02 demand area will invalidate the bullish thesis.
MATIC price underwent an impressive upswing over the past month as it shattered multiple resistance barriers and reached levels last seen roughly two months ago. However, the uptrend might need to take a break before a new leg-up begins as the entire cryptocurrency market sprouts signs of exhaustion.
MATIC price awaits a minor sell-off
MATIC price rallied a whopping 138% since July 20. The last leg of the rally pierced the $1.43 resistance barrier but failed to close above it. This development indicates that it was a move to collect liquidity resting above these highs and that a pullback is on its way. Moreover, a similar struggle is being witnessed by the big crypto, Ethereum and many altcoins.
Therefore, investors can expect this rally to retrace to the $1.25 stable support level, roughly 13% from $1.43. Market participants can expect a resurgence of buyers from this point to produce a decisive 12-hour candlestick close above $1.43. This move opens up the path to a 20% ascent to $1.72.
MATIC/USDT 12-hour chart
Although unlikely, MATIC price might breach the $1.25 foothold in certain situations. While this crash might delay the upswing, it will not jeopardize it.
However, if the $1.02 demand barrier is shattered, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. This extension of the downswing might trigger selling pressure, which might lead to a 12% crash to $0.90 and, in a highly bearish case, $0.78.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
