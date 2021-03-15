MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon hints at a 25% surge after bouncing off stable support level

- Matic price saw a correction to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.37 after its 93% bull rally.
- A 25% upswing is on the horizon as MATIC bounces off this a confluence of support.
- A bearish scenario will come into the picture if the 0.37 level is breached.
MATIC price has pulled back after surging nearly 100% recently. Now, the altcoin's correction could be coming to an end as it sees a massive 11% surge indicating a resurgence of buyers.
MATIC price correction rebounds
MATIC price saw a 30% correction to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.37 from its recent all-time high at $0.54. This support level is a confluence of the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) breakout line and the SuperTrend indicator's recent buy signal.
Due to this demand barrier's nature, MATIC price saw an 11% surge in a single 4-hour candlestick, hinting at the buyers' aggressive bid orders. If this buying pressure persists, then Polygon could surge another 25% to retest its recent all-time high at $0.54.
Adding credence to this upswing is MRI's trend reversal signal presented in the form of green one candlestick on the 4-hour chart. This setup forecasts a u-turn in the pullback and suggests the start of a new uptrend.
MATIC/USDT 4-hour chart
According to IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, 1,800 addresses have previously purchased nearly 147 million MATIC tokens at $0.40. Hence, the buying pressure as Polygon bounces off the $0.37 level will compound leading to an aggressive upswing.
MATIC IOMAP chart
However, the forecasted bull rally for MATIC price will not be smooth, especially considering the cluster of underwater investors ahead. IOMAP cohorts reveal $0.44 will be a tough nut to crack as 1,650 addresses that purchased 111 million MATIC tokens are "Out of the Money." Therefore, these investors will absorb the incoming bullish momentum by breaking even.
So, MATIC price could be in trouble if the support barrier at $0.37 is breached. In such a case, the investors present above this level will also add to the selling pressure pushing MATIC down 15% towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.32
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC recovery moves eye $233.00 inside rising channel
LTC/USD picks up bids near $218.00, up 1.82% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the cryptocurrency pair recovers from the lowest since Friday as RSI pullback from overbought territory catches a breather inside a three-week-old rising channel.
India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders
The so-called Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill is moving the space on Monday. India will fine anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, a senior government official told Reuters in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls eye $1,950 inside a bearish chart pattern
While extending recovery moves from $1,837, ETH/USD rises to $1,885 during early Monday’s trading. In doing so, the altcoin trades inside a two-week-old rising wedge bearish formation but recently trying to revisit the said bearish pattern’s upper line.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE liftoff to $0.065 in the cards
Dogecoin is doddering at $0.056 after bouncing off key short-term support. Price action above the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart would pave the way for gains eying $0.065. Meanwhile, bulls are focused on nurturing the uptrend by ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.