Akash Girimath Akash Girimath

MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon could correct as this technical indicator hints of incoming reversal signal

Cryptos |
  • MATIC price broke out from an ascending triangle’s upper trendline as it surged 55%.
  • Transactional data shows stable support due to a massive concentration of buyers below the current price.
  • If the $0.40 level is breached, a 30% drop to the next substantial demand barrier around the $0.24 level is possible.

Matic price rally shows massive returns for holders, but a technical indicator warns that a reversal could be around the corner.

MATIC price rally depends on bulls’ persistence

MATIC price has seen a 377% increase over the last month. However, this growth wasn’t linear but a result of higher highs and higher lows. Drawing trendlines that connect the swing highs and swing lows creates an ascending parallel channel.

Polygon’s 55% run-up seen on March 11 has pushed it above the technical formation’s upper trendline. However, Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator has flashed a “green-eight” above the current price action. If the next candlestick close is higher than the close 4 bars prior, a sell signal will flash in the form of a green nine candlestick on the daily chart.

In such a case, this setup forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction to the immediate support at $0.40. A sudden spike in selling pressure leading to a decisive close below this demand barrier would trigger a sell-off that pushes MATIC price into the ascending parallel channel formation.

Here, MATIC price could find support around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.24.

MATIC/USDT 1-day chart

MATIC/USDT 1-day chart

Regardless of the bearish indications, IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model shows that $0.40 is a stable support level. Here roughly 2,500 addresses hold nearly 312 MATIC tokens.

MATIC GIOM Chart
MATIC GIOM Chart

Therefore, it is likely that the descent could be cut short by the investors present in the range. Additionally, this small pullback to $0.40 will provide buyers a respite and allow them to come back stronger. In this scenario, Polygon could quickly surge another 50% to hit $0.69, which coincides with the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Litecoin price is breaking out to new yearly highs

Litecoin price is breaking out to new yearly highs

Litecoin has been trading in an uptrend for the past two weeks and has finally broken out of a key pattern on the 4-hour chart. LTC bulls face weak resistance ahead of a new 2021-high above $250.

More Litecoin News

ENJ ballistic uptrend continues despite weakening on-chain metrics

ENJ ballistic uptrend continues despite weakening on-chain metrics

Enjin Coin seems to have ignored the numerous calls for a local top. The token has sprung above ascending trendline support and is nurturing another uptrend to new record highs. At the time of writing, ENJ is doddering at $2.12 after accruing over 18% in gains on the day.

More Enjin Coin News

Zcash to provide holders more privacy features, putting ZEC price in the spotlight for a 25% upswing

Zcash to provide holders more privacy features, putting ZEC price in the spotlight for a 25% upswing

Zcash is looking forward to a revolutionary integration with THORChain to see its users access more privacy features. The network has over the years grown to become one of the go-to cryptocurrency projects when seeking anonymity.

More Zcash News

A key level stands between VET’s completion of 130% bull rally

A key level stands between VET’s completion of 130% bull rally

VeChain price shows an overwhelming bullish momentum that pushed it by more than 100% in under two weeks. Now, VET could surge another 13% if a critical level is breached.

More VeChain News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location