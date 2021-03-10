Lorenzo Stroe Lorenzo Stroe

MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon explodes to new all-time highs ahead of Coinbase listing

Cryptos |
  • MATIC price is up by 60% in the past two days reaching new all-time highs at $0.34.
  • The digital asset will be listed on Coinbase on Thursday, March 11. 
  • The number of whales has significantly increased in the past two months.

Matic Network, most recently rebranded to Polygon will be listed on Coinbase alongside Skale and Sushi. Coinbase Ventures actually own MATIC tokens from a 2019 investment but stated that it doesn't plan to sell for the foreseeable future. 

MATIC price explores new all-time highs

After the announcement from Coinbase, MATIC price exploded by 60% within 48 hours, reaching a new all-time high of $0.34. Surprisingly, the trading volume of Polygon didn't increase that much compared to the previous month.

maitc price

MATIC/USD daily chart

Since MATIC is in price discovery mode, we can use the Fibonacci Retracement tool to find out potential new targets on the way up. If the bulls can push MATIC price above the previous high of $0.34, the digital asset could quickly rise towards $0.429 at the 127.2% Fib level and up to $0.475 at the 141.4% level.

matic price

MATIC Holders Distribution chart

Additionally, the number of whales holding between 1,000,000 and 10,000,000 coins has increased significantly since January 9 from 74 to 111 currently, adding credence to the bullish outlook. 

matic price

MATIC MVRV (30d)

On the other hand, the MVRV(30d) chart is currently at around 60%, which is a danger zone. In the past, every time this indicator passed this zone, MATIC price eventually had a significant correction. The nearest bearish price target is $0.27, which is the 78.6% Fibonacci level.  

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

UNI on-chain metrics flip massively bullish as recovery builds momentum

UNI on-chain metrics flip massively bullish as recovery builds momentum

Uniswap has sustained a gradual uptrend following February’s breakdown, slightly under $20. This lock-step trading has, however, hampered rapid price action.

More Uniswap News

The rise of SushiSwap: How a crypto copycat made it to Coinbase

The rise of SushiSwap: How a crypto copycat made it to Coinbase

SushiSwap went through a bumpy road to achieve its listing on Coinbase. Trading on this platform will open SUSHI to a broader audience, which could positively impact its price.

More SushiSwap News

ENJ 330% rally nears the end as investors prepare to sell

ENJ 330% rally nears the end as investors prepare to sell

Enjin Coin is flying the bullish flag high above the cryptocurrency horizon. From March 1, the altcoin has appreciably increased in value, hitting a new all-time high of $2.

More Enjin Coin News

ADA nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high

ADA nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high

Cardano has recently come out of a technical pattern resistance, and bulls are fighting to sustain the breakout. Over the last couple of weeks, ADA has comparatively been in consolidation.

More Cardano News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location