MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon comes dangerously close to invalidating its bullish outlook

- MATIC price has retraced nearly 21% since hitting an all-time high at $0.947 on April 30.
- This pullback could evolve into a steep correction if the 200% Fibonacci extension level at $0.734 gives in.
- The demand zone ranging from $0.557 to $0.483 will be the sellers’ next area of interest.
MATIC price shows that investors are booking profit, which has resulted in a steep correction. Although a higher low hasn’t formed yet, the evolution of a lower low threatens a much steeper pullback for Polygon.
MATIC price faces decisive moment
On the 12-hour chart, MATIC price is beginning to retrace after setting up two higher highs. The current sell-off seems to be due to investors booking profits after Polygon witnessed a 174% bull rally in under a week.
The 200% and 161.8% Fibonacci extension levels at $0.734 and $0.617 could serve as support barriers. However, a breakdown of $0.734 would create a lower low, signaling the start of a retracement.
Although unlikely, if this profit-booking phenomenon snowballs, the demand zone extending from $0.557 to $0.483 will be the last line of defense for MATIC price. A dip into this area will allow investors whose orders weren’t filed during the first leg to ride the next wave.
Hence, investors should keep an eye for a roughly 26% retracement before Polygon price begins to rally to set up new highs at $0.971, coinciding with the 261.8% Fibonacci extension level.
MATIC/USDT 12-hour chart
Adding credence to this 26% correction is IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model, which shows a minor support level between the current price and significant support at $0.472. Here roughly 4,500 addresses previously purchased nearly 2.4 billion MATC tokens.
MATIC GIOM chart
The corrective scenario mentioned above is not bearish since it gives buyers a chance to recuperate. However, if the demand barrier at $0.467 is breached, it will invalidate the bullish scenario and kickstart a 20% downswing to $0.372.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
