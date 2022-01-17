- MATIC price is preparing for a significant climb toward a new all-time high.
- The prevailing chart pattern suggests a 21% move to the upside.
- Slicing above $2.43 would validate the governing technical pattern and put the optimistic target on the radar.
MATIC price is on the verge of a major upswing toward a new record high as a bullish chart pattern has emerged. The governing technical pattern projects a 21% ascent toward $2.95 if Polygon slices above $2.43.
MATIC price eyes $2.95 next
MATIC price has formed a cup-and-handle pattern on the 4-hour chart, forecasting a 21% surge toward a new all-time high at $2.95. The bullish target would only be validated if Polygon breaks above the neckline of the prevailing chart pattern at $2.43.
The Arms Index (TRIN) is currently suggesting that there are more buyers than sellers in the market, indicating that MATIC price may be preparing for an upswing.
The first line of resistance that will appear after MATIC price slices above the neckline will be at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $2.51. Polygon will face another challenge at the January 3 high at $2.59.
An additional obstacle will emerge at the December 24 high at $2.73. MATIC price may confront another hurdle at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $2.88, where the resistance line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) also sits.
Polygon may also face an additional headwind at the record high at $2.92 before attempting to reach a new peak.
However, if selling pressure increases, MATIC price may discover immediate support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $2.38, then at the 200 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2.35.
MATIC/USDT 4-hour chart
Additional lines of defense may emerge at the 21 four-hour SMA and at the 100 four-hour SMA, which sit near the 50% retracement level at $2.29.
If Polygon slides lower, a foothold may appear at the 50 four-hour SMA at $2.24, then at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $2.19, coinciding with the MRI’s support line.
However, investors should note that if MATIC price falls below the aforementioned last line of defense, the bullish forecast may be invalidated.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Sandbox price prepares for a 25% advance as SAND approaches a crucial barrier
Sandbox price sets up a platform for buyers to spark a bull rally. Interestingly, a crucial support level is present to facilitate the origins of such an outlook for SAND. Sandbox price left a demand zone, stretching from $4.21 to $4.77 as it surged nearly 23% between January 10 and January 12.
Solana price sets the base before SOL rallies 15%
Solana price has recovered above the $115.5 to $144.7 demand zone, signaling a bullish outlook. SOL consolidates above this area in preparation for a 15% rise to $174.3. A four-hour candlestick close below the $115.5 barrier will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis.
Cardano price at an inflection point, ADA likely to retest $1.45
Cardano price has seen a 26% ascent to $1.35 between January 10 and January 13. As ADA retests the $1.35 barrier for the fourth time, there could be a breakout, triggering another leg-up. A breakdown of the weekly support level at $1.20 could dent the bullish thesis.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE likely to suffer 25% crash despite Elon Musk’s tweet
Dogecoin price has had many opportunities for a bull rally handed to it on a platter over the past two months. However, DOGE seems to be squandering them. The recent uptick in buying pressure seems to be waning and market participants can expect DOGE to continue crashing.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.