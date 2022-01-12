MATIC sell-off denied by bulls, Polygon moves for another breakout above its rising wedge

MATIC still has some room to confirm a breakout from a time cycle perspective. But bulls and bears should watch out for the week of January 28. On the weekly Ichimoku chart, that is the next Kumo Twist. Kumo Twists have a very high chance of creating major and minor highs/lows if an instrument is trending into the period of the Kumo Twist. So unless MATIC price performs a strong breakout before the period of the Kumo Twist, it could face some selling pressure during the final week of January 2022.

MATIC price is poised for significant expansion if it finally generates a sustained breakout above the rising wedge pattern. MATIC has been trading inside and slightly above this bearish reversal pattern since October 2021, with no clear breakouts but many fakeout moves. However, none of the fakeouts above the upper trendline have generated a sustained sell-off.

MATIC price rallied nicely off some levels that weighed heavily to the downside. Bulls were mainly on the sidelines, and bears were actively shorting – for good reasons. The January 7 close below the rising wedge followed by the January 8 close below the Ichimoku Cloud would be reason enough for any trader to look at the short side of the market.

