Artemis data shows that Polygon's TVL is rising, suggesting growing activity and interest within the MATIC ecosystem.

On-chain data shows that MATIC's open interest is rising, and the long-to-short ratio is above one, suggesting a bullish move.

Investors should be cautious about negative spikes in the Network Realized Profit/Loss metric.

Polygon's (MATIC) price has risen 27% since the start of this week and, as of Thursday, is continuing to trade higher by 0.5% at $0.52. On-chain data shows that MATIC's Total Value Locked (TVL) is rising, Open Interest (OI) is rising, and the long-to-short ratio is above one, suggesting a continuation of Polygon's bullish move in the upcoming days.

Polygon price gains traction as on-chain data suggests a positive trend

Crypto intelligence tracker Artemis data shows that MATIC's TVL increased from $853.53 million on Monday to $916.70 million on Thursday, constantly rising since August 5.

This 7.5% increase in TVL indicates growing activity and interest within the Polygon ecosystem. It suggests that more users deposit or utilize assets within MATIC-based protocols, adding credence to the bullish outlook.

Polygon TVL chart

Data from CoinGlass shows that the futures' OI in Polygon at exchanges is also increasing. The OI indicates the total number of outstanding derivative contracts that have not been settled (offset by delivery) and whether money flows into the contract are increasing or decreasing.

Increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which suggests a bullish trend. When OI decreases, it is usually a sign that the market is liquidating, more investors are leaving, and the current price trend is ending.

The graph below shows that MATIC's OI increased from $114.74 million on Monday to $209.39 million on Thursday, the highest OI since mid-June. This indicates that new or additional money is entering the market and new buying is occurring.

MATIC Open Interest chart

According to Coinglass's data, MATIC's Binance long-to-short ratio is 1.56. This ratio reflects bullish sentiment in the market, as the number above one suggests that more trades anticipate the price of the asset rising, bolstering Polygon's bullish outlook.

MATIC long-to-short ratio chart

Despite new buying, greater blockchain usage, and increasing bullish sentiment, MATIC's Network Realized Profit/Loss metric shows a negative spike. This indicates that its holders are, on average, realizing losses, which could increase supply on exchanges. Consequently, investors should not anticipate an immediate price rally for the token.

MATIC's Network Realized Profit/Loss chart