MATIC price action looks to the upside with $1.6 in sight

- MATIC price action sees bulls picking up the dip on Sunday trading.
- Polygon price action looks bullish, with an uptick in the RSI pointing to a more bullish overweight.
- Expect to see a hit at $1.57, with the 55-day SMA forming a double layer on the topside.
Polygon (MATIC) price action sees bulls coming in and using the correction from Sunday as an opportunity to get long again as markets keep prepositioning for a breakthrough in peace talks. Although Russia is ramping up the inflammatory rhetoric, markets are choosing to overlook this, prefering to write it off as a tactic to broker a deal sooner rather than later. Expect a pop above a historic pivotal level and the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) to $1.60.
MATIC price action set to jump 8% on a catalyst
MATIC price action sees momentum building and the scale tipping towards overweight bulls using any window of opportunity to get involved. This is reflected in the Relative Strength Index popping back up after the slight nudge during the sell-off on Sunday. As bulls are jumping in at lower levels compared to the highs of last week, the bull trade is becoming very crowded and might become a self-fulfilling prophecy with price action ramping up higher.
Polygon price action could see a big breakout towards $1.60, or an 8% jump, should a catalyst event trigger that breakout and provide a supporting tailwind to the trade. That would mean that bulls would punch through a bearish segment on the charts, with the historical level at $1.572 and the 55-day SMA forming a double layer of resistance to any upside. That would open the door for more room towards $1.75 with the 200-day SMA in the way and an even higher historic pivotal level just a few cents off one another.
MATIC/USD daily chart
Risk to the downside could come from a spillover effect out of the stock market, with the S&P 500 index at a critical level, after the 55-day SMA moved below the 200-day SMA last week, forming a death cross, and price action currently trading at the 200-day SMA and undergoing some firm rejection. This has dead-cat bounce written all over it and could spark a big sell-off in the stock market, triggering a tsunami wave of risk-off, with cryptocurrencies getting slaughtered in the process. MATIC price action would drop back towards $1.30 and could even test the low of 2022, bearing a 13% loss.
S&P 500 futures daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
