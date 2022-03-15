MATIC price plummets as Binance halts deposits and withdrawals due to Polygon’s network issues

- MATIC price posts losses as the Polygon network experiences temporary issues.
- World’s largest exchange Binance halts deposits and withdrawals of the Ethereum-scaling solution MATIC.
- Analysts predict a further drop in MATIC price as the Polygon network is hit by issues.
MATIC price could decline further as the Ethereum scaling solution was hit by a network-wide issue. The Polygon network has since declared the issue resolved and revealed that the blockchain is now stable.
MATIC price struggles as cryptocurrency exchange halts transactions on Polygon
MATIC price has dropped in response to a network-wide issue. The Polygon network suffered an outage that hit the Ethereum scaling solution’s entire blockchain. Following the issue, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, halted deposits and withdrawals of the altcoin.
Deposits and Withdrawals on #Binance via the @0xPolygon $MATIC network is temporarily paused. https://t.co/Mn85xIAegm— Binance (@binance) March 15, 2022
The development team behind the MATIC network responded to Binance’s notice of halting the altcoin’s deposits and withdrawals and confirmed that the proof-of-stake blockchain is now stable and working fine.
The team confirmed that all user funds are safe, and Binance is now upgrading nodes. The exchange will sync block data before going live, facilitating MATIC deposits and withdrawals on the platform.
The exchange has informed users that no further announcements will be posted. Once the Polygon network is stable, the exchange will reopen users' deposit and withdrawal facilities.
Analysts have evaluated the MATIC price trend and noted a falling wedge pattern on a one-day time frame. A falling wedge pattern is considered an indicator of a downtrend in the altcoin. The Ethereum-scaling solution’s token was previously forming an ascending or rising wedge; however, the trend reversed, indicating a bearish narrative now for MATIC.
FXStreet analysts believe MATIC price is eyeing a 36% upswing dependent on a follow through of the rising wedge pattern; this implies a massive recovery in the altcoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price to complete the bearish pattern with a 70% drop
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action is on the cusp of breaking out of a bearish triangle that has dictated price action over the past two months.
XRP price upside potential is capped at around $1
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ripple price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where XRP could be heading next.
Cardano price shows incoming 15% correction
Cardano (ADA) price is undergoing a classic technical squeeze to the downside as lower highs are pushing bulls against a floor, though that floor is holding for now.
MATIC price plummets as Binance halts deposits and withdrawals due to Polygon’s network issues
MATIC price could decline further as the Ethereum scaling solution was hit by a network-wide issue. The Polygon network has since declared the issue resolved and revealed that the blockchain is now stable.
Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
BTC remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest, indicating that a breakthrough to the downside is likely.