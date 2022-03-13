MATIC price could resume uptrend as dApps on the network explode

- MATIC price could break out of a downtrend, climb higher as network activity increases.
- The development team deployed a hotfix to keep the Ethereum scaling solution's blockchain network live.
- Analysts predict a MATIC price rally believe the altcoin could retrace its losses.
MATIC price could climb higher with the spike in the number of decentralized applications on its blockchain. The Ethereum scaling solution fixed the disruption in its operations, powering a higher number of decentralized applications and users on its network.
MATIC price could breakout as network activity explodes
MATIC price remains 50% lower than it's all-time high however, the Ethereum scaling solution's total value locked has climbed consistently. Proponents argue that MATIC is competing with scaling solutions and layer-2 networks.
This week's fastest-growing dApps on the Polygon network, by active addresses, have a combined 326,000. Proponents believe that decentralized applications on the Polygon network have contributed to the development of the Web3 ecosystem.
MATIC network witnessed a spike in transaction volume from dApps, without the challenges of high transaction fees and network congestion on the Ethereum network.
The development team behind MATIC token recently fixed the disruption in the blockchain network's operations. The hotfix avoided network congestion on the MATIC network's blockchain.
Analysts have evaluated the MATIC price trend and predicted a 36% upswing in the Ethereum scaling solution's token. The Polygon network believes MATIC could break out of its downtrend. FXStreet analysts note that MATIC price trend formed an ascending or rising wedge all along, before the falling wedge pattern.
Therefore, the altcoin is prepared for a breakout, and analysts argue that MATIC collected liquidity, gearing up for a swing high. MATIC price could break past $2.69 in the current uptrend before it proceeds to break lower. FXStreet analysts have predicted that MATIC price is primed for the upswing in the ongoing cycle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price sits on thin ice as bears target $0.75
Cardano price continues to trend lower as bears appear to have gained complete control. The technicals suggest that the correction is not over, and ADA could head further south.
Shiba Inu price has investors sidelined in the wake of a catalyst
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action has not been in a sweet spot for investors this week. With whipsawing price action and bears still sitting on lucrative gains, investors got burned several times on false breakouts and mixed signals coming from both the markets and price action in SHIB.
SafeMoon price continues its bullish journey to $0.00164
SafeMoon price has lagged in its recovery, and lately, the uptrend seems to be going slowly. A continuation of this bounce seems plausible considering the consolidative nature of the big crypto.
Dogecoin price to provide another 20% in profits
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
BTC remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest, indicating that a breakthrough to the downside is likely.