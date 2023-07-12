MATIC, BNB brace for pullback with spike in trading volume of altcoins

- MATIC and BNB have observed high interest from traders, as seen in rising trading volume of the two assets.
- Experts at Santiment predict that profits from Bitcoin are likely to be redistributed to various crypto assets.
- Increase in trade volume is typically followed by a correction in the asset’s price over the short term.
Polygon (MATIC) and Binance Coin (BNB) have witnessed an increase in their trade volume over the past two days. Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker, this increase is typically followed by a correction in the asset’s price.
If history repeats itself, MATIC and BNB prices are likely to experience a pullback in response to the rising trade volume.
Pro XRP attorney John Deaton claims there is nothing strange in the delay of SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit outcome
MATIC, BNB holders gear up for likely price correction
Experts at Santiment analyzed the trade volume metric for MATIC and BNB, which represents adoption and utility of the tokens among crypto market participants. Both these altcoins have seen a particularly high interest from traders, when compared to other altcoins in the ecosystem.
The interest is evident from the transaction volume chart of MATIC and BNB on Santiment.
MATIC transaction volume vs price
BNB transaction volume vs price
For the two assets, there is a spike in transaction volume between July 10 and 12. The increase is accompanied by a spike in price. However, if the trend repeats, traders are likely to engage in profit-taking and push the asset’s price lower in the short term.
Experts at Santiment weighed in on Bitcoin price action and observed that the asset is trading close to the $31,000 level. Once BTC price crosses this key level, profits could circulate to altcoins like MATIC, BNB and other altcoins in the ecosystem.
MATIC and BNB show major volume increase
Capital inflow fuels demand, and this could catalyze a recovery in altcoin prices. However, it remains to be seen whether Bitcoin price breaks past the $31,000 bullish target.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
