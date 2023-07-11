Tether, USDC signal incoming price rally, while Circle CEO builds a case for China’s CBDC

- Tether and USDC on-chain metrics reveal market participants are converting their stablecoins into Bitcoin, a bullish sign for BTC.
- The stablecoin supply on exchanges signals buying power across crypto trading platforms, fueling demand for Bitcoin and altcoins.
- Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire built a case for Chinese Yuan-backed stablecoins in an interview with The South China Morning Post.
Stablecoins with the largest market capitalization in the crypto ecosystem, USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) signal upcoming volatility in Bitcoin and altcoin prices through on-chain metrics.
When anomalies in USDT and USDC suddenly appear, it is considered a vital alpha sign for market participants. Interestingly, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, who considers stablecoins superior to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), built a case for Chinese Yuan- backed stablecoins in a recent interview.
Also read: XRP social dominance explodes with likely price rally in the altcoin
Tether, USDC signal incoming volatility in crypto prices
Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, there are anomalies in the on-chain metrics of Tether and USDC. This is considered a sign of upcoming volatility in Bitcoin and crypto prices.
A validator metric called the mean dollar invested age, indicates whether an upswing in crypto markets is being validated by dormant coins or not. The current state of the indicator in which, where the curve of the line is moving down, indicates that Bitcoin and crypto prices are expected to increase further in the future.
Mean dollar invested age for USDT and USDC
The movement of older coins that were stagnant in owners’ wallet is a bullish sign for crypto.
Another key on-chain metric is the absolute holdings of wallets with $100,000 to $10 million in stablecoins. As the holdings of these wallets increase alongside Bitcoin prices, it is considered bullish for Bitcoin and altcoin prices.
Absolute holdings of wallets with $100,000 to $10 million
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire believes stablecoins are superior to CBDCs. However, in an interview with The South China Morning Post, Allaire recommended Beijing work on its Chinese Yuan-backed CBDC to internationalize its currency.
According to Allaire, stablecoins and CBDCs are complimentary. Allaire said,
If central banks are going to upgrade their own systems to move away from legacy technology into more modern distributed ledger technology, that’s great. There’s a whole bunch of things that are useful from that, but I view that as very different than the work that the private sector does to innovate on the public internet.
