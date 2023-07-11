Robert Kiyosaki predicts Bitcoin price rally to $120,000 amidst rising inflation in the US

Share:

Robert Kiyosaki garnered support for Bitcoin in a recent tweet, predicting BTC price rally to $120,000.

Kiyosaki’s opinion is influenced by rising inflation in the US and the recent announcement by the BRICS nation.

Standard Chartered recently issued a $50,000 prediction for Bitcoin price by the end of 2023 and $120,000 by the end of 2024.

Robert Kiyosaki, an American entrepreneur and author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, voiced his support for Bitcoin. Kiyosaki told his 2.4 million followers in a recent tweet that Bitcoin price is likely to climb to $120,000.

Kiyosaki has emerged as a strong supporter of Bitcoin in the past too, citing rising inflation and the changing state of the US economy.

Robert Kiyosaki predicts Bitcoin price rally to $120,000

American millionaire Robert Kiyosaki provides personal finance and business education to people. Kiyosaki is popular as a Bitcoin supporter and in a recent tweet, the millionaire predicted a massive price rally in the asset.

The Rich Dad Poor Dad author believes the BTC price is likely to rally to $120,000.

August 22, 2023, in Johannesburg, South Africa, BRICS nations announce gold backed crypto. US $ will die. Trillions of US $ rush home. Inflation through the roof. Buy Gold,

Silver. Bitcoin to $120k next year. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) July 11, 2023

Kiyosaki explained that in August 2023, BRICS nations, a group of developing countries including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, are set to announce a gold-backed currency. The millionaire noted how the rising inflation in the US is likely to push Bitcoin to $120,000 in 2024.

Kiyosaki’s Bitcoin price prediction is in line with Standard Chartered’s BTC price expectation for 2024.

The investment bank ramped up its BTC price prediction for 2023, setting a target of $50,000 by the end of 2023 and $120,000 for 2024, according to a Bloomberg report. The giant’s prediction implies BTC price is likely to quadruple within the next year. Standard Chartered expects miners to reduce their sales of the token and see a spike in profitability. These factors could drive BTC to the target of $120,000 next year.