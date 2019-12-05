Etherscan.io, ethereum block explorers has been blocked by China’s firewall.

As per data findings from non-profit monitoring organization GreatFire, China allegedly blocked one of the most popular ETH block browsers, Etherscan, in October 2019.

Etherscan.io, one of the longest-running and most widely used Ethereum block explorers, was inaccessible from IP addresses inside mainland China, based on tests performed locally.

CEO of blockchain firm Sino Global Capital commented on these reported findings and said: