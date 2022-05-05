- Gucci, a luxury fashion giant, announced plans to extend a crypto payment pilot to all its directly-operated North America stores.
- Major validation by a luxury fashion brand is considered a bullish event for the cryptocurrency market.
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Shiba Inu prices have recovered from the recent pullback as investor sentiment improves.
In a pro-crypto move, high-end Italian fashion brand Gucci has revealed plans to accept payment in ten cryptocurrencies and five stablecoins. The fashion giant plans to extend its services to 111 stores in North America.
Luxury brand accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Shiba Inu payments
Gucci, a high-end Italian fashion label, will start accepting Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Wrapped Bitcoin, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and five stablecoins as payment across its directly managed stores in North America.
The luxury fashion giant’s acceptance of cryptocurrencies is part of a pilot program across stores directly managed by Gucci. Stores in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta and Las Vegas will accept payment in crypto. Customers would receive an email with a QR code to make a payment through a digital asset wallet.
Gucci has rolled out training for employees in crypto, NFTs and Web3 ahead of adoption across its stores in North America. This is not the fashion giant’s first stint in crypto; Gucci has previously dropped two NFT collections, SUPERGUCCI and Gucci Grail, in 2022. The NFT collections target owners of blue-chip digital asset projects like the Bored Ape Yacht Club and Pudgy Penguins.
Proponents believe in-store crypto payments across Gucci’s locations could drive the adoption of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Shiba Inu. The purchase of luxury products through cryptocurrencies is a milestone event for digital assets like Shiba Inu.
@crypto_birb, a leading crypto analyst and trader, observed a falling wedge pattern in the Bitcoin price chart. Confirmation of a breakout will occur on a break above $44,800 which would be, “a bullish game-changer for investors.”
A long-term #Bitcoin breakout over the $44800 resistance could be a game-changer for bullish investors. Moreover, what does the uptick on the 50-week mean?— CRYPTO₿IRB (@crypto_birb) May 5, 2022
Learn more: https://t.co/WQAXTi2vFg pic.twitter.com/HF9d3x3nR6
BTCUSD Price Chart
@IAmCryptoWolf maintains $10,000 as a conservative target for Ethereum, and argues the six-month ascending triangle leads to a 287% expansion. We are now in a fifteen-month ascending triangle consolidation.
ETHUSD Price Chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
What could happen to Shiba Inu price after Ethereum whales dump $17.6 million in SHIB
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum blockchain have consistently accumulated SHIB. Over the last few days, however, these whales significantly reduced their holdings.
Why XRP price will disregard the FUD and double soon
XRP price action over the last six months has created a bottom reversal pattern that holds massive promise. While Ripple has kicked off a leg higher, investors need to keep a close eye on the altcoin to capitalize on the evolving uptrend.
Can ApeCoin rise to $20 after Elon Musk trolls NFT holders
ApeCoin price shows an interesting setup after Elon Musk’s take on NFTs. The Tesla CEO changed his profile to a collage of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT. This move from Musk alone pushed ApeCoin price up by 25%.
Buyers show up, hinting Dogecoin price is ready to double
Dogecoin price is traversing a popularly bullish pattern, a breakout from which, could result in explosive gains for early investors. After four weeks of trying and failing, DOGE is currently extremely close to breaking out and triggering the uptrend.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin is likely to slide below $37,699 to collect liquidity before heading higher. BTC has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.