- A Global investor rights firm has announced the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of Terra token holders.
- The lawsuit alleges that Terra violated provisions of the securities act by selling non-exempt securities without registering it.
- Analysts have predicted a breakout in LUNA 2.0 price, as the altcoin reveals bullish potential.
A law firm has launched a class action lawsuit on behalf of Terra tokens including LUNA, UST and others, MIR, Mirrored Assets and Liquidity Pool tokens. The Rosen Law firm has invited affected Terra LUNA investors to join the class action lawsuit.
Class action lawsuit claims LUNA is a security
Rosen Law firm, a global investor rights law firm, announced the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of Terra token purchasers. Terra tokens include UST, LUNA, KRT, ANC, WHALE, ASTRO, APOLLO, XDEFI, MINE, aUST, vUST, MIR, Mirrored Assets (mBTC, mETH, mVIXY, mTSLA) and Liquidity Pool tokens. The lawsuit is filed against TerraForm Labs, Jump Crypto, Jump Trading LLC, and others.
The firm has called token holders to move the court no later than August 19, 2022. According to the lawsuit, TFL and the defendants have violated provisions of the Securities Act and sold non-exempt securities without registration.
The lawsuit argues that defendants violated the provisions of the Exchange Act through a scheme by which investors purchased Terra tokens at artificially inflated prices.
Terra co-founder’s home raided as part of South Korea’s crypto probe
South Korean authorities started an investigation in the Terra LUNA-UST crash, raiding 15 entities related to the collapse of the algorithmic stablecoin. Authorities raided Terra co-founder Daniel Shin’s home and his company Chai Corp.
Shin is the latest stakeholder to be raided by Korean authorities. After major cryptocurrency exchanges like Bithumb and Upbit, houses of co-founders and their offices were the next target of Korean authorities.
LUNA 2.0 price ready for breakout
Analysts have evaluated the LUNA 2.0 price trend and predicted a breakout in the altcoin. FXStreet analysts believe LUNA price is ready to recover after sweeping lows in the ongoing trend. Therefore, LUNA 2.0 has more reasons to break out, than to plummet. For price levels and key information, check the following video:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing the chances of BTC visiting $30,000
Bitcoin price has noticed a large shift in sentiment from being overly bearish to optimistic. Although greed is still out of the equation, things could soon reach these levels, especially if the trend continues as it has over the last ten days.
Cardano v. Ethereum: How one transaction on Cardano covers 100s on Ethereum
As Cardano’s Vasil hard fork and Ethereum’s Merge is fast approaching, the crypto community pitted the two competitors against each other, comparing features and scale.
Under these special circumstances, Ethereum price can revisit $2,000
Ethereum price and its gains since July 13 are currently being questioned as bulls hint at weakness. If certain requirements are met, however, things could develop in a way that favors buyers.
Why MATIC value gain is imminent, despite fee collection in Ethereum
The co-founder of Polygon explained why MATIC is the only staking token for all chains, and gas fees will be collected in Ethereum by default. While gas fees are not being collected in MATIC, Nailwal assured the crypto community that value gain is imminent.
