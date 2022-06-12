Do Kwon, the Terraform Labs CEO, cashed out $2.7 billion from Terra before the collapse of UST and LUNA.

Kwon is facing an investigation from the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Seoul Metropolitan Police.

FatMan, a whistleblower, argues that Kwon was able to succeed through the help of borrowing protocol Degenbox.

Following the crash of the Terra ecosystem, controversies surrounding Do Kwon have surfaced. Kwon had cashed out funds consistently from Terra before the collapse of sister tokens LUNC (previously LUNA) and UST.

Kwon cashed out billions from Terra before its collapse

The depeg of TerraUSD (UST) and the collapse of Terra's LUNA wiped out billions from the tokens' market value. Controversies surrounding the crash started emerging, and the SEC discovered that Kwon was cashing out nearly $80 million from Terraform Labs every month before the project's collapse.

Kwon allegedly pulled out $2.7 billion from the Terra network before the crash. The allegations against the CEO imply that Kwon siphoned funds off the project, aware that UST could depeg, the entire sister token ecosystem of LUNC (previously LUNA), and UST could implode.

The whistleblower from the Terra community forum, FatMan Terra, has made allegations against Kwon, who is facing investigations from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Seoul Metropolitan Police.

FatMan revealed that Kwon pulled $80 million from Terra 33 times; a total of $2.7 billion was siphoned off the project in a few months through Degenbox.

How Kwon dumped UST for $2.7 billion

FatMan argues that paper billionaires can find it hard to cash out their holdings; therefore, dumping LUNA or UST for USD could trigger a crash. Therefore, Kwon used to burn/mint to convert it to UST, use Abracadabra's Degenbox, and loop stablecoin buys.

Kwon staked collateral to buy UST, put it in Achor, used his aUST to borrow more UST, and put more in Anchor again. The liquidity increased, and SPELL picked up the tab to provide deeper exit liquidity to the UST pair.

According to FatMan, several Terra influencers shilled this strategy to their followers, and thousands of retail users flooded Degenbox for high yields. While this depleted yield reserve quickly, it threatened Anchor's long-term sustainability, and Kwon didn't care about it.

FatMan argues Kwon cashed out $2.7 billion through the MIM/UST pool without moving the peg. Kwon drummed up liquidity from retail investors through Degenbox and SPELL.

