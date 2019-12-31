Crypto sentiment remains weak on the last trading day of the year.

LTC/USD is 1.66% lower today and we are looking to see if the trendline retest will hold.

LTC/USD Daily Chart

Litecoin did break the trendline but the bearishness has kicked back in during the holiday season.

The LTC/USD price is still under the 55 and 200 daily EMA's which is a bearish sign.

The RSI is also in a bearish zone under the 50 mid-line but a bullish divergence may be forming.

The key support is 35.88 as if it breaks the price will make a new wave low.

Longerterm the trend looks set to continue and there the only sign of a bullish reversal is the trendline break.

