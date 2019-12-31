  • Crypto sentiment remains weak on the last trading day of the year.
  • LTC/USD is 1.66% lower today and we are looking to see if the trendline retest will hold.

LTC/USD Daily Chart

Litecoin did break the trendline but the bearishness has kicked back in during the holiday season.

The LTC/USD price is still under the 55 and 200 daily EMA's which is a bearish sign.

The RSI is also in a bearish zone under the 50 mid-line but a bullish divergence may be forming.

The key support is 35.88 as if it breaks the price will make a new wave low.

Longerterm the trend looks set to continue and there the only sign of a bullish reversal is the trendline break.

Litecoin

Additional Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 41.6414
Today Daily Change -0.6431
Today Daily Change % -1.52
Today daily open 42.2845
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 41.4259
Daily SMA50 47.0568
Daily SMA100 52.693
Daily SMA200 74.2223
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 44.0506
Previous Daily Low 41.77
Previous Weekly High 42.7075
Previous Weekly Low 39.4533
Previous Monthly High 66.2492
Previous Monthly Low 42.351
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 42.6412
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 43.1794
Daily Pivot Point S1 41.3528
Daily Pivot Point S2 40.4212
Daily Pivot Point S3 39.0723
Daily Pivot Point R1 43.6334
Daily Pivot Point R2 44.9822
Daily Pivot Point R3 45.9139

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin is not superior to gold - Peter Schiff

Bitcoin is not superior to gold - Peter Schiff

A famous gold bug Peter Schiff criticized Bitcoin for 48% collapse from 2019 high and compared the digital gold with the precious physical metal. According to the head of Euro Pacific Capital, gold has lost only 3% from the 2019 peak, while Bitcoin is down nearly 50%.

More Bitcoin News

Crypto Today: Bitcoin drifts lower within the range, altcoins follow the lead

Crypto Today: Bitcoin drifts lower within the range, altcoins follow the lead

The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,233 (-2% a day-to-day basis). The coin has been locked in a tight range with bearish bias during early Asian hours on Tuesday.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Ethereum may retest $130.00 ahead of hardfork

Ethereum may retest $130.00 ahead of hardfork

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $14.5 billion, has reversed the best part of its weekend gains to trade at $131.90 at the time of writing.

More Ethereum News

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD directionless ahead of the New Year

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD directionless ahead of the New Year

Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.7 billion, has lost 3.5% in recent 24 hours.  At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $42.20 amid low trading volumes.

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location