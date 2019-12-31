- Crypto sentiment remains weak on the last trading day of the year.
- LTC/USD is 1.66% lower today and we are looking to see if the trendline retest will hold.
LTC/USD Daily Chart
Litecoin did break the trendline but the bearishness has kicked back in during the holiday season.
The LTC/USD price is still under the 55 and 200 daily EMA's which is a bearish sign.
The RSI is also in a bearish zone under the 50 mid-line but a bullish divergence may be forming.
The key support is 35.88 as if it breaks the price will make a new wave low.
Longerterm the trend looks set to continue and there the only sign of a bullish reversal is the trendline break.
Additional Levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|41.6414
|Today Daily Change
|-0.6431
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.52
|Today daily open
|42.2845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|41.4259
|Daily SMA50
|47.0568
|Daily SMA100
|52.693
|Daily SMA200
|74.2223
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|44.0506
|Previous Daily Low
|41.77
|Previous Weekly High
|42.7075
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.4533
|Previous Monthly High
|66.2492
|Previous Monthly Low
|42.351
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|42.6412
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|43.1794
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|41.3528
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|40.4212
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39.0723
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|43.6334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|44.9822
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|45.9139
