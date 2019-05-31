Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD using $100 as new bottom area
- Litecoin price in the second part of Friday is trading in negative territory, nursing minor losses of 0.25%.
- LTC/USD is at present using the psychological $100 as the near-term bottom area.
- If the noted $100 fails to hold, a critical ascending trend line can be seen just below, tracking at $95-90 range.
Spot rate: 107.73
Relative change: +1.90%
High: 111.06
Low: 104.48
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action is moving within a near-term ascending wedge/bearish flag structure, subject to further potential downside.
LTC/USD daily chart
- The price at present is using the psychological $100 mark as a new bottom area seen via the daily.
