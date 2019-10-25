Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD trends horizontally after dropping down from its range

- The SMA 20 curve acts as an immediate market resistance.
- The 20-day Bollinger band has widened in the four-hour chart, indicating increasing market volatility.
LTC/USD daily chart
LTC/USD was trending horizontally in a narrow range before the price dropped down this Wednesday. Currently, LTC/USD is priced at $49.60 and has found resistance at the SMA 20 curve. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 33.15.
LTC/USD four-hour chart
The four-hour LTC/USD chart is trending in an upwards channel formation and has met resistance at the $50.25 line. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, indicating increasing market volatility. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) shows decreasing bearish momentum.
LTC/USD hourly chart
The hourly chart has found support at the upward trending line. The SMA 20 curve has taken a sharp turn and now acts as immediate market resistance. The Elliott Oscillator shows six straight bearish sessions.
Key Levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|49.6011
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1065
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|49.7076
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54.9992
|Daily SMA50
|61.4823
|Daily SMA100
|72.5447
|Daily SMA200
|87.2312
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|50.4118
|Previous Daily Low
|48.4674
|Previous Weekly High
|57.8297
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.1734
|Previous Monthly High
|80.2956
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.399
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|49.669
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|49.2102
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|48.6461
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|47.5846
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|46.7017
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|50.5904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|51.4733
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|52.5348
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
