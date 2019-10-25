Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD trends horizontally after dropping down from its range

  • The SMA 20 curve acts as an immediate market resistance.
  • The 20-day Bollinger band has widened in the four-hour chart, indicating increasing market volatility.

LTC/USD daily chart

LTC/USD was trending horizontally in a narrow range before the price dropped down this Wednesday. Currently, LTC/USD is priced at $49.60 and has found resistance at the SMA 20 curve. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 33.15.

LTC/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour LTC/USD chart is trending in an upwards channel formation and has met resistance at the $50.25 line. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, indicating increasing market volatility. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) shows decreasing bearish momentum.

LTC/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart has found support at the upward trending line. The SMA 20 curve has taken a sharp turn and now acts as immediate market resistance. The Elliott Oscillator shows six straight bearish sessions.

Key Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 49.6011
Today Daily Change -0.1065
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 49.7076
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 54.9992
Daily SMA50 61.4823
Daily SMA100 72.5447
Daily SMA200 87.2312
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 50.4118
Previous Daily Low 48.4674
Previous Weekly High 57.8297
Previous Weekly Low 51.1734
Previous Monthly High 80.2956
Previous Monthly Low 50.399
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 49.669
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 49.2102
Daily Pivot Point S1 48.6461
Daily Pivot Point S2 47.5846
Daily Pivot Point S3 46.7017
Daily Pivot Point R1 50.5904
Daily Pivot Point R2 51.4733
Daily Pivot Point R3 52.5348

 


 

