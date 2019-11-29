Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD holds this trendline support for dear life

- Litecoin revives the bullish momentum ahead of the weekend, correcting 1.33% higher on the day.
- A rising triangle pattern in the 4-hour range hints an impending breakdown unless LTC rises above $50.
Spot rate: $47.59
Relative change: 0.6545
Percentage change: 1.33%
Trend: Ranging
Volatility: Shrinking
LTC/USD daily chart
Litecoin bulls are pushing for a break from the decline streak that has befallen it since the end of June.
A lower trendline has come out as incredible support capable of nurturing the reversal movement.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
The formation of a rising wedge pattern hints a reversal back to the $40 support area.
Litecoin bulls must force through the resistance at $48 and $50 to completely avert a possible reversal.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
The Relative Strength Index horizontal movement signals possible sideways trading ahead of the weekend session.
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|47.5646
|Today Daily Change
|0.6243
|Today Daily Change %
|1.33
|Today daily open
|46.9403
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54.8508
|Daily SMA50
|56.0283
|Daily SMA100
|61.476
|Daily SMA200
|83.7041
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|48.1407
|Previous Daily Low
|46.363
|Previous Weekly High
|60.0877
|Previous Weekly Low
|43.6415
|Previous Monthly High
|64.1049
|Previous Monthly Low
|47.2078
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|47.0421
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|47.4616
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|46.1553
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|45.3703
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|44.3776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|47.933
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|48.9257
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|49.7107
