Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD holds this trendline support for dear life

Cryptos
  • Litecoin revives the bullish momentum ahead of the weekend, correcting 1.33% higher on the day.
  • A rising triangle pattern in the 4-hour range hints an impending breakdown unless LTC rises above $50.

Spot rate: $47.59

Relative change: 0.6545

Percentage change: 1.33%

Trend: Ranging

Volatility: Shrinking

LTC/USD daily chart

Litecoin bulls are pushing for a break from the decline streak that has befallen it since the end of June.

A lower trendline has come out as incredible support capable of nurturing the reversal movement.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

The formation of a rising wedge pattern hints a reversal back to the $40 support area.

Litecoin bulls must force through the resistance at $48 and $50 to completely avert a possible reversal.

LTC/USD 1-hour chart

The Relative Strength Index horizontal movement signals possible sideways trading ahead of the weekend session.

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 47.5646
Today Daily Change 0.6243
Today Daily Change % 1.33
Today daily open 46.9403
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 54.8508
Daily SMA50 56.0283
Daily SMA100 61.476
Daily SMA200 83.7041
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 48.1407
Previous Daily Low 46.363
Previous Weekly High 60.0877
Previous Weekly Low 43.6415
Previous Monthly High 64.1049
Previous Monthly Low 47.2078
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 47.0421
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 47.4616
Daily Pivot Point S1 46.1553
Daily Pivot Point S2 45.3703
Daily Pivot Point S3 44.3776
Daily Pivot Point R1 47.933
Daily Pivot Point R2 48.9257
Daily Pivot Point R3 49.7107

 

 

