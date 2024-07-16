- Litecoin price breaks above the falling wedge pattern, signaling a potential bullish uptrend ahead.
- Network Realized Profit/Loss metric shows LTC's capitulation event on July 15.
- A daily candlestick close below $56.61 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Litecoin (LTC) price broke above the falling wedge pattern on Monday, trading 1.36% higher on Tuesday. On-chain data highlights a capitulation event for LTC on July 15, potentially signaling forthcoming bullish momentum.
Litecoin price looks promising for a rally
Litecoin price broke above the falling wedge pattern on Monday. This pattern is formed by connecting swing highs and lows with trendlines from mid-March to mid-July. A breakout of this pattern signals a potential bullish trend. As of Tuesday, LTC is trading slightly higher by 1.36%, at $73.34.
If the upper trendline of the falling wedge pattern holds as throwback support at around $69.91, LTC could rally 10% from that level, targeting its daily resistance of $77.33.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently above the neutral level of 50, and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) is also approaching its threshold. Both indicators must maintain their positions above average for the bullish momentum to be sustained. This scenario would contribute additional momentum to the ongoing recovery rally.
Furthermore, surpassing the $77.33 level could pave the way for an additional 18% rally to retest $91.49, a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level drawn from a swing high of $112.80 from April 1 to a swing low of $57.01 from July 5.
LTC/USDT daily chart
Based on IntoTheBlock's Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM), nearly 700,390 addresses accumulated 9.17 million LTC tokens at an average price of $69.57. These addresses bought Litecoin between $67.76 and $72.06, which makes it a key support zone. These investors will likely add more to their holdings if the price retraces.
Interestingly, the $67.76 to $72.06 zone mentioned from a technical analysis perspective coincides with the GIOM findings, making this zone a key reversal area to watch.
LTC GIOM chart
On-chain data provider Santiment's Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL) indicator computes a daily network-level Return On Investment (ROI) based on the coin's on-chain transaction volume. Simply put, it is used to measure market pain. Strong spikes in a coin's NPL indicate that its holders are, on average, selling their bags at a significant profit. On the other hand, strong dips imply that the coin's holders are, on average, realizing losses, suggesting panic sell-offs and investor capitulation.
In LTC's case, the NPL indicator spiked from 237,220 on July 14 to -5.25 million on July 15. This massive negative downtick indicates that the holders are, on average, realizing losses, suggesting panic sell-offs and investor capitulation.
LTC Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL) chart
Despite the bullish thesis signaled by both on-chain data and technical analysis, if Litecoin's daily candlestick closes below $56.61, the outlook will shift to bearish. This scenario could lead to a 16% crash to retest its low of $47.60 on November 9, 2022.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
