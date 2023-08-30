Litecoin price recovery likely fueled by Grayscale, 50% increase in transactions

- Litecoin price is likely to begin its post-halving recovery with two catalysts in the crypto ecosystem.
- Grayscale’s win against the SEC and the massive surge in Litecoin transactions on the crypto payment processor BitPay could fuel a recovery.
- Nearly 5 million addresses have held Litecoin for over a year, showing confidence in the current market conditions.
Litecoin network’s long-term holders continue to show confidence in the altcoin despite the price drop post-halving. A recovery in the altcoin is likely in the presence of recent catalysts in the crypto ecosystem.
Litecoin price trades for $67.77 on Binance at the time of writing. The altcoin has yielded a 4.58% gain for holders over the past week.
Also read: Yearn Finance price bleeds as 95% of the YFI community opposes latest proposal
Litecoin price could recover with these two bullish catalysts
Grayscale, a digital asset management company, landed a historic win against the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), acting as a catalyst for altcoins in the crypto ecosystem.
The asset manager’s victory in the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) case fueled bullish sentiment among investors in the crypto ecosystem with top-ten assets yielding gains for holders overnight.
Grayscale’s win is, therefore, likely to act as a catalyst for Litecoin’s recovery. LTC ranks 15th in terms of market capitalization among cryptos.
IntoTheBlock, an on-chain data intelligence tracker, observed that nearly 5 million addresses have held Litecoin for over a year. This is double the count from last year’s 2.55 million and signals rising confidence among LTC holders.
Litecoin addresses by time held as seen on IntoTheBlock
Alongside confidence from long-term holders, there has been a notable increase in LTC transactions, according to crypto payment processor BitPay. Litecoin has seen a 50% increase in the percentage of use on BitPay, between spring and summer.
From spring to summer, Litecoin has seen a 50% increase in the percentage of use on @BitPay - The the leading crypto payment processor in the world.— Litecoin Foundation ⚡️ (@LTCFoundation) August 26, 2023
Litecoin is accelerating $LTC ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/wGsKZHT3gT
The above developments are likely to catalyze a recovery in the altcoin. At the time of writing, Litecoin price is $67.77, and the asset has yielded 21.548% gains for holders over the past year.
Litecoin halving FAQs
When is the next Litecoin halving?
Litecoin’s third block halving event is scheduled to take place at a block height of 2,520,000, which is estimated to happen around August 3. The current block height is 2,511,587. The first halving took place in 2015 after the block height was 840,000. The second Litecoin halving event occurred in 2019 when the total block height hit 1,680,000. This event takes place roughly once every four years.
What will be the new block reward after the third Litecoin halving?
Halving is an important event for both miners and investors. After halving, the block rewards are slashed in half, as the name suggests. The first halving event in 2015 reduced the block reward from 50 to 25 and the second one in 2019 halved it to 12.5. The third halving, which is scheduled on August 3, will further reduce it to 6.25. This means that miners will go from receiving 12.5 LTC for mining a block to 6.25 LTC after the third halving.
How will halving affect Litecoin price?
After a halving event, the emission of LTCs is cut in half, which effectively triggers a reduction in the Litecoin supply. If the demand remains more or less the same, it creates a negative supply shock. The same dynamics are seen if the demand for LTC increases. Due to the reduced supply and high demand, it would trigger a rally in Litecoin price. But traders often anticipate this trend and try to get an exposure to LTC before the halving, causing a premature rally and a sell-the-news drop on the day of the event.
Why is Litecoin halving important to LTC holders?
Following a halving event, miners receive 50% fewer rewards for every block they mine and this creates scarcity in the altcoin, reducing the circulating supply of the asset. The event’s purpose is to control the inflation rate of Litecoin. Halving is therefore a key event that influences the asset’s price and market capitalization over time.
How different is Litecoin halving from Bitcoin halving?
From a technical perspective, it is not any different. But from an investor and miner perspective, there are lot of differences. For example, the concept of halving remains the same for both assets, but due to relatively lower total supply of 21 million and first-mover advantage, Bitcoin’s network effect and large market capitalization as a result has a significant impact on the crypto ecosystem as compared to Litecoin. Additionally, the effect of halving events is more pronounced for Bitcoin, because of the asset’s dominance, hence BTC halving receives more attention.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
SEC’s first deadlines to approve seven Bitcoin ETFs coming over the next week
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission is facing its first deadlines to decide on seven new Bitcoin (BTC $27,468) spot exchange-traded fund applications, with the latest being Sept. 4 amid its defeat to Grayscale Investments in a U.S. federal appeals court.
Bone ShibaSwap shines among the best performers of the week
Bone ShibaSwap saw a bullish spike after Grayscale seized a victory against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 29. This development pushed many of the cryptocurrencies up, but only a few, such as BONE, have managed to stick it out throughout the past week.
Dogecoin price forecast with $1.88 million in short positions liquidated
Dogecoin price rallied alongside the rest of the market, fueled by a positive break in Grayscale asset manager’s litigation against the US SEC. Another factor that may have sparked optimism among DOGE holders is news of social media platform X adding crypto payments under the leadership of Elon Musk.
Toncoin price rise threatens Justin Sun’s TRON as the tenth biggest crypto asset, but not for long
Toncoin price is riding the bullish wave thanks to Grayscale’s win against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the lawsuit on Tuesday. Along with the rest of the altcoins, TON also witnessed a sizable increase, which is now placing it in competition with Justin Sun’s Tron.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.