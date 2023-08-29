Yearn Finance price bleeds as 95% of the YFI community opposes latest proposal

- Yearn Finance price has declined 3.54% on the day as the community voted against a proposal to loan nearly $2 million to market maker Wintermute.
- The market maker has requested the community to approve a loan for a 12-month period at 0.1% interest.
- Nearly 95% of the community’s votes were against issuing a loan to Wintermute for purchase and staking of tokens in a CRV pool.
Wintermute, a crypto market maker, requested Yearn Finance community members for a loan of 350 YFI tokens, worth approximately $1.98 million from the DAO treasury. The market maker intends to use the loan to purchase yCRV tokens and deploy them in the yCRV-CRV liquidity pool.
Also read: Genesis creditors closer to recovering $630 million in funds lost to bankrupt lender
Yearn Finance community not on board with Wintermute’s plan to generate yield
The crypto market maker is keen on generating extra yield. For the same, Wintermute proposed that the Yearn Finance DAO offer the market maker a 12-month loan of 350 YFI tokens, at an interest of 0.1%.
As per the snapshot of the proposal, 177 members have already voted, of which, 167 or 94.17% are against the issuance of the $1.98 million loan to Wintermute. The community members rejecting the loan believe it is an unfavorable deal for the YFI community.
Voting ends at 03:34 on August 31, Beijing time.
Snapshot of the vote on the proposal
The market maker has been attempting to shore yield by approaching DAOs for loans and to convince the community members that it would support markets for Yearn’s yCRV token. Voters believe that the proposal is unfair to the community of YFI holders and believe that Wintermute is trying to “extract value” from the crypto projects it supports.
Why the deal is unfavorable to the Yearn Finance community
By securing YFI tokens, Wintermute will stake it in a yCRV-CRV pool to generate higher yields and leverage its own CRV tokens at minimal cost. However, Yearn Finance’s community members see minimal upside for the project.
At its core, Yearn is focused on decentralization and loaning out its governance token to a market maker does not seem favorable to the ethos of the DAO.
At the time of writing, YFI token price yielded 3.57% losses in the 24-hour timeframe. The token continues to bleed as the community of voters reject the market maker’s request.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price risks decline to $0.41, amidst developments in SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit
XRP price has failed to break into an upward trend after struggling to get past the $0.52 hurdle. As the altcoin attempts its recovery, there are two catalysts that can drive changes in its price: The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit and XRP’s historic trend of negative monthly returns in September.
Yearn Finance price bleeds as 95% of the YFI community opposes latest proposal
Wintermute, a crypto market maker, requested Yearn Finance community members for a loan of 350 YFI tokens, worth approximately $1.98 million from the DAO treasury. The market maker intends to use the loan to purchase yCRV tokens and deploy them in the yCRV-CRV liquidity pool.
Genesis creditors closer to recovering $630 million in funds lost to bankrupt lender
Genesis Global has reached an agreement with its parent company, the Digital Currency Group, on a plan to pay back $630 million in unsecured loans for potential claims. The agreement is beneficial to the bankrupt lender’s creditors as it could result in a 70% to 90% recovery of USD claims.
Whales push AAVE, COMP, CRV market caps higher, kick off week with extreme activity
Whale activity, or moves made by large wallet investors, typically influence token prices and market capitalization. A rise in whale activity is associated with increased volatility.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.