- Litecoin price reaches measured move target in just two weeks.
- Weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) flashing bearish momentum divergence.
- Volume profile remains robust with higher volume on positive days and lighter volume on negative days.
Litecoin price has been the beneficiary of the broader strength in the cryptocurrency complex. Still, the robustness of volume shows a belief in the underlying LTC fundamentals and its future. However, upside may be limited in the short term as the rally consolidates around the confluence of the measured move target and the 61.8% retracement of the 2017-2018 bear market before capitalizing on the conviction for a new all-time high.
Litecoin price unphased by Bitcoin’s struggles with new highs
The breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern began with a whimper on April 3 but soon ignited and rallied LTC close to the measured move target of $292.20, a gain of 38% from the triangle breakout.
A broad swath of technical data supports a continuation of the rally, but the bearish momentum divergence on the weekly RSI does raise some caution for speculators. A bearish momentum divergence occurs when the price makes a new high, but the RSI prints a lower high.
Nevertheless, the breakout conviction has established the basis for LTC to potentially rally a further 47% and knock on the all-time high of $420.00. Some resistance will come into play at the 78.6% retracement of the 2017-2018 bear market at $334.88, but after that, the path is open for new all-time highs.
LTC/USD daily chart
If a consolidation emerges, it should find support in the area of the February 20 high at $247. A failure to hold would put the rally in question and expose LTC to a decline to the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $204.11.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price targets massive 50% breakout to a new all-time high
Dogecoin had a colossal 100% rally in less than two days reaching a new all-time high at $0.145. The digital asset has a ton of bullish momentum behind it and aims for a new leg up toward $0.2.
Chiliz Price Forecast: CHZ bulls wait for no one, target 70% gain
Chiliz price confirmed a breakout from the flag pattern on April 12 and is poised for notable gains moving forward. Speculators will find some resistance at key Fibonacci levels, but the all-time high of $0.976 is in the crosshairs.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple aims for significant rebound toward $2
XRP price has had an impressive 240% rally since April 3, hitting a three-year high of $1.96 and moving closer to ranking third again in terms of market capitalization, only $6 billion behind BNB at the moment.
AAVE, MKR, and YFI are mooning, here's where these DeFi tokens are heading next
The DeFi sector is booming again with practically all top 100 currencies in the green in the past week. Aave is leading the way, hitting a $6 billion market capitalization with Maker trying to follow its steps at $3.3 billion, a new all-time high.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.