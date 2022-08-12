- Litecoin price shows bearish macro signals that investors should be aware of.
- LTC price has breached over-sold territories on the Weekly Relative Strength Index
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a re-concurrence of the $140 barrier.
Litecoin price shows a potential macro-sell off underway. On-chain analysis additionally confounds the idea of a macro bearish environment.
Litecoin price in a Grand-Super-Cycle decline
Litecoin price shows concerning technicals that investors should be aware of. Although the digital-silver-to-bitcoin’s-gold token has witnessed a recent 50% rally since the $40 low that occurred during the June 18 sell-off, the LTC price shows a potential grand super cycle decline underway.
Litecoin price currently auctions at 62.30. From a macro perspective, Litecoin price has printed a clever 5-wave impulse move up from 2017 lows at $3.00 into the May 2021 highs at $413.91. Since the mid-$400 highs were printed, LTC price has fallen sharply with an uptick in bearish volume. The current 50% rally underway is ongoing with relatively less volume than the previous sell-offs.
The Relative Strength Index show the LTC price as oversold on the weekly level, which could lure countertrend traders and investors into buying. An Elliot Wave trend channel marked surrounding wave 1, and wave 2 confounds the idea of an unfolding wave 3 pattern. The $40 low during June definitively closed below the trend channel and can consequently be viewed as wave 3 of a smaller degree. When combined, Litecoin price shows very concerning signals for long-term investors and countertrend traders.
LTC/USDT 1-Week Chart (Possible Count & Trajectory)
Sentiments 5 Year Circulation Indicator shows the cherry on top of the free-falling cake for the Litecoin price. According to the Indicator, more than 80 percent of the Total Circulating Supply remains in active circulation throughout the last five years. In theory, the indicator translates multiple whales in the market, Influencing the price, with a lack of interest in locking away the Litecoin tokens for extended periods of time. Quite frankly, Litecoin price may be a scalper’s delight amongst highly leveraged and institutional-large-cap market markers.
Santiment 5-Year Circulation Indicator
Unfortunately, Litecoin price may be too susceptible to smart money manipulation to make promising 10x crypto-like returns in the near future. If the technicals are correct, the Litecoin price could plummet to $10 as early as 2023.
Lastly, it is essential for investors to keep an invalidation point in mind as markets can always evolve and change. If Litecoin price can breach the $140 barrier, this bearish macro thesis will be void. A potential rally towards $5,000 will be in the cards resulting in an 8,000% increase from the current Litecoin price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Litecoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why Polygon’s MATIC bulls could be too eager and drop the ball on this rally
Polygon (MATIC) price action has been on treading nervously this week, with weekly earnings switching back and forth between profit and loss. It all comes down to trading this Friday to see if bulls can eke out a winning week.
How can traders squeeze in more gains as Shiba Inu price teases a 42% rally
Shiba Inu price positively reacted to the United States inflation report, forming a bullish candle on its daily chart. The second-largest meme coin brushed shoulders with $0.00001287 but pulled back to test support highlighted by the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.00001170.
CRO price sees bulls using their last ammunition to attack $0.16
Crypto.com Coin (CRO) price action is looking to execute a bullish breakout above $0.16. Ignorant bulls will try to be part of that rally, but that could prove a big mistake as a few risks need to be taken into account to be sure that this rally still has legs.
Solana traders’ focus on $58 as the rally starts to slow down
Solana (SOL) price action is set to close out the week with a mere 7% gain depending on where it ends Friday evening after the US closing bell. Overall it has been a good trading week from a fundamental perspective and technicals in a supporting role.
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.