Litecoin price has a weak spot that could implode with LTC diving 15%

- Litecoin price is trying to recover from its declining price action this week.
- LTC bulls squeeze to the upside.
- With a slim trendline exposed on the downside, a break would mean a big blow for bulls.
Litecoin (LTC) price sees bulls trying to get back above the level they defaulted on last Monday and have been unable to reclaim all week. Often no means no, but in this case bulls have not yet understood the message and are still trying to break back above the 200-day Simple Moving Average after bears pierced through it. With lower highs, a squeeze is ongoing. Once broken, however, the road is open for bears to head 15% lower.
Litecoin price sees bulls losing control of $70 in order to get back above $80
Litecoin price sees bulls creating a bullish grind higher, resulting in a squeeze to the upside against the 200-day SMA. Throughout the week, bulls have tried to reclaim it but failed each time. Meanwhile, a small ascending trendline is forming with higher lows, which exposes bulls in a large way.
LTC could see bears going in for the kill by triggering all the stops from bulls that are being placed just below this ascending trendline. This will trigger, in its turn, a wave of sell orders and could see LTC quickly spiral toward $73.50. Once that monthly S2 support level is broken, expect to see another leg lower toward $65 that prints a new low for 2023.
LTC/USD 4H-chart
The squeeze could work though and push LTC above the 200-day SMA near $82. Once that has happened, a range trade is the next setup with the 55-day SMA at $90 looking very attractive. Wait for firm confirmation before getting involved with a clear break above and a test for support at that 200-day SMA before enjoying a 10% rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity. Bitcoin network’s hashrate and price have declined alongside the drop in on-chain activity of Ordinals.
PEPE price pulls back as tokens worth $46M hit exchanges
PEPE, the third largest meme coin by market capitalization, has witnessed massive swings in its price in a matter of days. PEPE hit an all-time high of $0.00000431 on May 5 but has since then fallen sharply, trading at $0.00000127 at the time of writing.
Litecoin price has a weak spot that could implode with LTC diving 15%
Litecoin (LTC) price sees bulls trying to get back above the level they defaulted on last Monday and have been unable to reclaim all week. Litecoin price is trying to recover from its declining price action this week.
Uniswap price action tells traders it is time to say goodbye to $5 handle as more downside pressure underway
Uniswap (UNI) price is the sum of everything that is going on in altcoins and cryptocurrencies. Expect another 10% devaluation as big brother Bitcoin also cracks under pressure.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.