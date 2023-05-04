Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Floki Inu, Shiba Inu & Litecoin – European Wrap 4 May

Share:

Floki Inu (FLOKI) price shows a lack of buying pressure since late April, which has led to a steady downtrend. This move will continue until it hits a stable support level or a demand zone, where buyers can overwhelm the sellers. Under this circumstance, the spike in buying pressure could catalyze FLOKI to kickstart a run-up.

Floki Inu price shot up 70% on April 24, which pushed it above the range high at $0.0000420. As impressive as this run-up was, sellers began to book profits, leading to an undoing of the rally.

Shiba Inu wallet addresses holding nearly 186.38 trillion SHIB tokens are underwater at the current price level of $0.00001011. The meteoric rise in meme coins like PEPE has intensified the battle for dominance among Shiba-Inu-themed assets.

Shiba Inu, the second-largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem is currently battling key resistance at $0.00001011. Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker IntoTheBlock, 186.38 trillion Shiba Inu tokens held by upwards of 143,000 wallet addresses are currently underwater.

Litecoin price has been wandering aimlessly around a critical level. Unable to successfully flip it or break down below it, LTC has been a boring coin to trade for investors. But with the third halving event happening in roughly three months, volatility could start to heat up.

