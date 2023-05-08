Litecoin price out of time as 20% implosion is a clear and present danger for LTC

- Litecoin price sank 10% over the weekend in a brutal sell-off.
- LTC breaks lower in the European session and is on its way to a brutal sell-off.
- Expect to see a steep decline that bears a 20% loss.
Litecoin (LTC) price is still hungover from a brutal weekend where bulls dropped the ball on pushing price action above the important 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). With several important cryptocurrencies dropping on Monday, Litecoin price is being dragged another leg lower by market sentiment and is at a crucial level during the European trading session. Only the 200-day SMA is standing between bulls and the brink of implosion that would see LTC trading near $65, which is 20% lower.
Litecoin price sees bulls’ suffering not over yet
Litecoin price has plunged over the weekend as bulls tried relentlessly to push price action above the 55-day SMA. As they failed, each rejection was a window of opportunity for bears to enter and start overpowering bulls in the fragile equilibrium of demand and supply. Following a 10% drop over the weekend, LTC is finding some support near $81 at the monthly S1 support and the 200-day SMA as selling pressure is still ongoing.
Looking forward for LTC in light of the current sell-off in Bitcoin and other major pairs points to a further decline as support will soon snap. That would mean a very quick nosedive move with first the monthly S2 near $73 as an intermediary pause. Bears will instead want to go for $65, the low of December 2022, and erasing all incurred gains for 2023.
LTC/USD 4H-chart
A bounce from the trifecta of support could hold as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is already trading in oversold territory. This pattern often then sees a slowdown in any further sell-off continuation. Expect a slight recovery, with LTC bulls clawing back to $86. A full return to $90 will take a few more trading days as trust has been bruised, and bulls need to lick their wounds first before going back in with large price-pushing purchases of Litecoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
